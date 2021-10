We’re in that interregnum between the international break and the resumption of the Premier League in which nothing ever happens. This is where a bolt from the blue would come in mighty handy for The Fiver. A big story out of nowhere, please! The sacking of Steve Bruce, perhaps. But he’s on 999 career games as a manager and the folk in charge of Newcastle United are notoriously sentimental old sausages, so they’ll no doubt let him notch up four figures before the inevitable occurs. We’d ask them to throw us a bone, but, well, y’know.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO