Norwich boss Farke: No Chelsea pressure over Gilmour selection

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwich City boss Daniel Farke has defended his management of on-loan Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour. Farke maintains he is not under any extra pressure to give Gilmour game time in the Premier League – but backed the on-loan...

www.tribalfootball.com

The Independent

Billy Gilmour will earn Norwich place on merit, Daniel Farke insists

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke maintains he is not under any extra pressure to give Billy Gilmour game time in the Premier League – but backed the on-loan Chelsea midfielder to prove himself at the top level.Gilmour impressed for Scotland during the international break, helping Steve Clarke’s squad follow up a dramatic 3-2 stoppage-time win over Israel at Hampden Park with a battling victory away to the Faroe Islands.The 20-year-old has started four Premier League games for the Canaries since completing a season-long loan from the Blues, but was an unused substitute for both the defeat at Everton and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daniel Farke
Person
Daniel Farke
Tribal Football

Norwich boss Farke explains Chelsea, Man Utd agreements for loan duo

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke insists he's free to select loan duo Billy Gilmour and Brandon Williams when needed. Chelsea midfielder Gilmour and Manchester United fullback Williams are yet to nail a regular start under Farke. “There is no pressure (to play them). We are not here to develop players...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Farke admits Norwich lacking 'cutting edge' in Premier League

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke admits his side do not have the cutting edge to stay in the Premier League at present. The Canaries are rock bottom of the league, four points from safety, and winless after eight matches. However, two draws against Burnley and Brighton represent progress for Farke,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

Chelsea host Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge. The league leaders have started to gather momentum following a run of three straight wins. It's a different story for Daniel Farke's men. They are struggling to get meaningful points on the board in the league, and are without a goal in their last four matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Norwich boss Farke admits goalscoring headache ahead of Chelsea clash

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke admits their goalscoring is a problem going into today's clash with Chelsea. The Canaries have only scored twice in the Premier League this season. “In general, in a football game, all topics are connected and together and we conceded too many goals in the beginning...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel on 7-0 Norwich rout: I feel horrible for Daniel

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted sympathy for Norwich City counterpart Daniel Farke after today's 7-0 rout. Mason Mount hit a hat-trick, with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James, Ben Chilwell and an own-goal rounding off the scoring. Tuchel said, “We played a good performance. We were sharp and put in a lot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Joe Cole believes Norwich's flops are 'not playing for manager' Daniel Farke and 'need a fresh voice in the dressing room' after suffering humiliating thrashing against Chelsea

Daniel Farke's future is under threat after Norwich’s 7-0 defeat at Chelsea, with the German’s authority being questioned by both fans and pundits. City fans took to social media to call for Farke to go after their mauling at Stamford Bridge, their worst defeat since losing 7-0 to Manchester City in 2013.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has no worries over ‘unselfish’ Romelu Lukaku’s six-game dry spell

Thomas Tuchel has insisted he has no worries over “unselfish” Romelu Lukaku’s six-goal dry spell in front of goal for Chelsea.Lukaku tucked away Timo Werner’s cross at Brentford on Saturday, only to see the effort chalked out for offside.Chelsea needed a wonderful Edouard Mendy performance to tiptoe away from the Brentford Community Stadium with a 1-0 win to step back to the Premier League summit.Ben Chilwell’s sweet half-volley somehow settled the contest, while £98million club-record recruit Lukaku was again underused in attack.Blues boss Tuchel has remained relaxed about Belgium hitman Lukaku’s recent barren run however, instead praising the 28-year-old’s selfless...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jamie Carragher leaves Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man United and Liverpool combined XI

Jamie Carragher left Cristiano Ronaldo out of a combined Manchester United and Liverpool starting line-up ahead of the two clubs clashing in the Premier League on Sunday.The former Liverpool player chose Mason Greenwood to lead hiscollection of forwards with Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Sadio Mane also goal scoring options.Carragher also selected Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. When asked why he left out Ronaldo, he told Sky Sports: “How can you not put Ronaldo in, in terms of what he’s done, legendary figure? I’m talking about actually right now, today, I’d...
PREMIER LEAGUE

