Need for speed: Athens Screen Printing cosponsors NASCAR driver

By From Staff Reports
Athens Daily Review
Athens Daily Review
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20cXNh_0cTELlsu00

Fort Worth Screen Printing and driver, Bayley Currey, have teamed up for the Andy's Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway with NASCAR Xfinity Series team JD Motorsports. Currey will pilot the No. 15 entry.

Since 1997, Fort Worth Screen Printing has provided textile screen printing services to promotional products distributors, marketing firms, advertising agencies and end users throughout the United States.

In addition to Fort Worth Screen Printing being the primary sponsor, fellow Texas-based companies will be present on Currey's No. 15. Tuff Skinz, a Dallas based vented outboard motor cover producer, Freelancers Esports, an Athens-based esports Team, Athens Screen Printing, an Athens-based contract decorator and Factory Setups, an online racing setup shop.

Jon Garrett from Fort Worth Screen Printing says "Fort Worth Screen Printing is proud to be the primary sponsor on Bayley's car at Texas Motor Speedway. It has been a pleasure working with Bayley for the past two years, and we are looking for exciting things to happen in the future. Bayley represents our company well in everything that he does."

Currey, a Texas native, has had the Texas-based company as a partner for several years and is looking forward to returning to the Lone Star State with Forth Worth Screen Printing colors on board.

"It's always nice to return home, especially to one of my favorite tracks on the circuit," Currey said. "I've always ran well here and I'm looking forward to a good run with Fort Worth Screen Printing next weekend."

The 24-year-old driver has six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile track with a best finish of 12th.

The Andy's Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. The 200-lap event will be broadcast live on NBCSN.

Currey races at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

