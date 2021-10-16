CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

CBS News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after...

Joan Smith
8d ago

The fact that they have to tell us it wasn't covid related.....it was covid related. He was fully vaccinated and got covid. They'll never admit that their covid vaccines DON'T work!!

Guest
8d ago

I can tell you as a nurse and who went through Sepsis from a UTI that the symptoms and treatment are exactly like I had. I was in the hospital for acute treatment then after 8 days I pleaded and went home on IV antibiotics for a month! Sepsis means your blood is totally infected and without the right antibiotic treatment from an Infection Disease doctor you can die. It has no connection to Covid.

Paul Rentz
8d ago

Not my favorite President but I certainly don't wish him bad things, in fact I will pray for his recovery.

