2022 DL 'shocked' by new WVU offer, eyes visit

By Chris Anderson
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest with a new DL offer...

247sports.com

AllSooners

Oklahoma Impressed Elite DL Recruit on Official Visit

Oklahoma has gained some serious momentum on the recruiting trail over the past few weeks, especially on the defensive side of the ball. In back-to-back weeks, the Sooners have gone into Florida to earn the commitment of elite defensive line prospect Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, and then won a recruiting battle in their own back yard with heralded defensive back Gentry Williams.
NFL
247Sports

DE Devan Thompkins adding new offers as he looks to lock in visits

Stockton (Calif.) Edison edge Devan Thompkins added two more offers to the mix on Wednesday when Washington and Nevada joined the fray. With 13 offers, Thompkins may not yet be done. "I've been talking with Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Boise State, Oregon and Oregon State," said Thompkins. After five years...
FOOTBALL
State
Florida State
247Sports

JC WR Mason Starling talks official visit, new run of offers

College of San Mateo (Calif.) receiver Mason Starling has a slew of offers but newer offers are in from Tennessee, UNLV, Colorado and Liberty. Last weekend, Starling got to take his first official visit, going to Nevada. The Pack have focused on the Northwest extensively the last few years, so...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Elite 2023 DL schedules Notre Dame visit

---- • Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated. • Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel. • Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter. • Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts. • Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews,...
FOOTBALL
wvsportsnow.com

WATCH: WVU MBB HC Bob Huggins Offers Evaluation of Team Before Season 10/14/21

West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins offered his evaluations of his team while speaking to the media, including WVSN, on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

FSU offers emerging 2022 DL Eddie Kelly

This is the time of the year when recruits start to emerge onto the recruiting scene. Eddie Kelly, a former tight end, made the move to defense for his senior season at Winter Garden (FL) - West Orange. That move is paying major dividends for Kelly as he earned an offer from Florida State on Thursday.
NFL
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Offer for Three-Star Athlete Malik Hartford Could be Next Step Toward His Dream

Malik Hartford was doing homework in his bedroom when the West Virginia coaching staff asked him to call them. After a call with WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, Hartford officially had an offer from the Mountaineers. He felt normal after the call, he told WVSN, and it wasn’t until the next day that it really sank in.
NFL
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Scarlet Nation

2023 WR Joshua Manning discusses visit, offer

Two new 2023 offers were extended on Saturday just before the Iowa State game. One recipient was Liberty High receiver Ricky Ahumaraeze and the other to Lee's Summit High receiver Joshua Manning. K...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wholehogsports.com

Senior 4-star WR has 'eye-opening' Arkansas visit

Four-star senior receiver Sam M’bake had an eye-opening experience during his unofficial visit to Arkansas for the Auburn game last weekend. “It really showed me the fans are really behind Arkansas and the whole state of Arkansas is behind the Arkansas Razorbacks," M’bake said. M’bake, 6-3, 205 pounds, of Kennesaw...
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

2023 OT Connor Stroh picks up Texas offer on Austin visit

Texas offered Frisco (Texas) Wakeland offensive tackle Connor Stroh on Saturday during the class of 2023 recruit’s visit to Austin. The offer is Stroh’s first from a college program. He is a 6-foot-7, 345-pound lineman from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He was at the Red River Showdown last weekend and...
TEXAS STATE
VolunteerCountry

Vols DB Target Harrison Talks Visits, Recent Offer

Tennessee hosted Woodward Academy (Ga.) defensive back Christian Harrison two weekends ago for the South Carolina game, then shortly after, the Volunteers staff offered him, which led him to return to Knoxville for the matchup against Ole Miss. On Thursday night, after a big win over Forest Park (Ga.), Harrison discussed his visits and thoughts on Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

2023 SF Trent Pierce visits Kansas State, receives offer

On Saturday, 2023 SF Trent Pierce took a visit to Manhattan to take in Kansas State basketball's open scrimmage, as well as K-State football's 33-20 defeat against Iowa State. Heading into the weekend, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound prospect held just two Power Five offers (Oklahoma and Oklahoma State). On Saturday, that list grew to three after a conversation with K-State head coach Bruce Weber.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

LOOK: The new 2022s getting offers from WVU Football

Typically at this point in the recruiting cycle, college football teams are turning most of their focus to the next year. The coaching staffs are working hard to hold onto the guys they got but, other than a couple guys, this upcoming signing class is mostly done. However, for one year only, every college is given seven extra initial counters that they can add to this class. It seems straightforward. Neal Brown says it's not quite that way. However, given the extra room, combined with the midway point in the season for evaluation, and a bye week to get out and see some players, West Virginia has extended several new offers in the Class of 2022. Here's a rundown of who is picking up these new offers and a little about each of them.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Four-Star DL Hero Kanu breaks down official visit to Oklahoma

Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita defensive lineman Hero Kanu took his first official visit of the year to Oklahoma and the Sooners made a very positive impression. Kanu recently cut his list to five, which included Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma. He had already unofficially visited...
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Kaleb Webb details Louisville official visit, plans to return soon

McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga., wide receiver Kaleb Webb made an official visit at Louisville over the weekend. During his time at UofL, the three-star prospect who is currently committed to East Carolina, attended the program's win over Boston College, met with the coaching staff, toured the campus and football facilities, and toured different spots of the city.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA

