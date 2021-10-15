New cases of 'Havana Syndrome' grow as cause remains a mystery

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Thursday with US embassy personnel in Colombia hit by the mysterious "Havana Syndrome" and promised to work to protect their health. On a visit to the embassy in Bogota, Blinken discussed what are officially referred to as "anomalous health incidents" in a meeting with staff and then met privately with those affected, a State Department official said. "He heard their experiences and reiterated that the issue and their care is an absolute priority for him," the official said on condition of anonymity. "He made clear that he has no higher priority than the health and safety of the workforce and emphasized that the department is determined to get to the bottom of AHIs, provide care to those affected and protect our colleagues around the world," he said.

