The Buckeyes are fresh off a bye week that seems like it took longer than just seven days, but thankfully Ohio State is back in action in just over 24 hours when they take on Indiana in yet another conference night game. After having last weekend off, Ohio State looks to be in a great spot for this primetime match-up, as they are improving on the field for one, but also have some key contributors back this week with the overall health of the squad also improving. The extra rest seems to have paid off, and we’ll know for sure once the game kicks off.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO