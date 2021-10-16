CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Africa's largest film festival kicks off in Burkina Faso

By SAM MEDNICK - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 9 days ago

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Africa’s largest film festival is kicking off in Burkina Faso for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began....

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
pv-magazine.com

French developer secures backing for 30 MW in Burkina Faso

French energy developer GreenYellow has obtained a €4.5 million ($5.2 million) guarantee from the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency to support the construction, operation and maintenance of a 30 MWp solar project in Burkina Faso. The Paris-based company said the guarantee will cover its equity and quasi equity investments in Société...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UPI News

Trial starts 34 years after Burkina Faso leader Sankara's assassination

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The trial started Monday over the assassination of Burkina Faso's revered revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara 34 years ago. Fourteen men will go to trial, accused of complicity in killing the revered leader of Burkina Faso at age 37, known as "Africa's Che Guevara," during a coup on October 15, 1987, the BBC reported.
AFRICA
U.S. Department of State

Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Phee’s Travel to Ghana and Burkina Faso

Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee will embark October 16 on her first trip to Africa as Assistant Secretary. Assistant Secretary Phee will begin her travel in Ghana, where she will meet with senior government officials and civil society representatives. The Assistant Secretary will reaffirm our strategic partnership and explore cooperation to advance shared global priorities, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, expanding U.S.-Ghana trade and investment, addressing the climate crisis, creating opportunities for clean energy, and strengthening democracy in West Africa, through Ghana’s leadership as Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). As Ghana will join the UN Security Council for the 2022-2023 term, the Assistant Secretary will also lay the groundwork for advancing shared objectives and cooperating on key international and regional Africa priorities.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burkina Faso#Jihadi#Acronym#Ouagadougou#Ap#Pan African#West African#French#Fespaco
BBC

Fespaco: Pomp and colour as Africa’s biggest film festival starts

The 27th edition of the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (Fespaco) is under way in Burkina Faso's capital. Thousands thronged the Palais des Sports complex in the Ouaga 2000 district to witness the start of Africa's largest film festival, which runs from 16 to 23 October. The event...
MOVIES
globalvoices.org

Film festival documents stories of sustainable development in Africa

Films that unpack the global Sustainable Development Agenda (SDA) will be featured and screened in the first virtual NGO International Film Festival (NGOIFF) from Oct. 20 to 22, 2021. The NGOIFF, the first of its kind aimed at an African audience, intends to forge a platform for storytellers, filmmakers, development...
MOVIES
investing.com

Jelurida Africa Will Kick off The East Africa Blockchain Expedition On October 23

Jelurida Africa is proud to announce the upcoming East Africa Blockchain Expedition, starting on October 23, 2021. The expedition is designed to educate the residents of East Africa on blockchain technology through the storytelling of personal experiences. Moreover, participants can obtain blockchain certification through this expedition, paving the way for broader development and adoption of this technology.
AFRICA
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Movies
LiveScience

Medieval Hebrew document could reveal why Dead Sea Scrolls were found in Qumran

An ancient Hebrew document created more than 1,000 years ago and stashed away in Cairo may unlock a secret of the Dead Sea Scrolls. Scholars of the scrolls have long wondered why so many fragments of the mysterious manuscripts — more than 15,000 pieces of more than 900 original documents — were hidden in caves around Qumran, in the hills of the Judean Desert just west of the Dead Sea in Israel, seemingly far from any major settlements.
RELIGION
theedgemarkets.com

More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Limbo in a blue tent: African asylum-seekers stuck on Cyprus

It seems a strange place to pitch a tent.Plump in the middle of the United Nations-patrolled buffer zone that has divided Cyprus along ethnic lines since 1974, in the heart of the island's medieval capital, two Cameroonian asylum-seekers have lived in a small blue tent for nearly five months.The breakaway Turkish Cypriot north, through which they entered hoping to reach the European Union-member, Greek Cypriot south, will deport them if they go back. And the south seems determined not to let them in — to discourage more would-be migrants from trying the same route.To make things worse, the two...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Muslims, Hindus protest amid communal violence in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Protests erupted for a second day in Bangladesh’s capital on Saturday, amid a wave of violence against local Hindus following a viral social media image perceived as insulting to the country’s Muslim majority. Some 10,000 protesters — many of them carrying banners of Islamist political parties...
WORLD
windpowermonthly.com

Engie kicks off work on Peru’s largest wind farm

French energy firm Engie will begin construction of Peru’s largest wind farm in the coming weeks, the company has announced. The 260MW Punta Lomitas Punta Lomitas (260MW) OnshoreOcucaje, Ica, Peru, Central & South America Click to see full details project will comprise 50 SG 5.0-145 turbines, each of which will provide 5-5.25MW.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Colombia’s Amazon rainforest ‘has lost area size of Wales despite £250m from UK to limit deforestation’

An area “larger than Wales” has been lost from the Amazon rainforest in Colombia to growing levels of cattle farming, it has been reported.Britain has sent almost £250 million – at a time of the government making cuts to the international aid budget – to fund projects aimed at preventing deforestation in Colombia by providing local people with a financial alternative to cattle farming.The money was given to the Colombian government’s “Vision Amazonia” programme, that was launched in 2016, which is currently supported by Britain, Germany and Norway. The scheme aimed to stop deforestation by incentivising communities in the rainforest...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy