Let's get into this second half against Maryland. This one will be short, as there wasn't a ton to glean from the final 18 minutes of the game, but I love the passing game concept from Sanford here. Spann-Ford and Boyd run vertical as Maryland sits back in zone, while Michael Brown-Stephens crosses over the middle. The linebacker is worried about Spann-Ford and doesn't see Brown-Stephens until it's too late and the Gophers get it inside the 10.

