Public Safety

The fatal stabbing of a UK lawmaker has been deemed a terrorist act

By Frank Langfitt
sdpb.org
 8 days ago

London's Metropolitan Police say the killing of a British lawmaker is a terrorist attack. Sir David Amess was stabbed to death while he was meeting with constituents on Friday in a town in southeast England. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene. The British government is ordering a review of...

listen.sdpb.org

