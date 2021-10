British counterterrorism officers will lead the investigation into the murder of UK MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death while meeting with his constituents. Amess was killed earlier today after a man walked into the Methodist church where the meetings were taking place and stabbed the Conservative politician, an MP since 1983 who represented the seat of Southend West for the last 25 years. Authorities quickly swarmed the church and attempted to save the 69-year-old’s life, but he died on the scene. They arrested a 25-year-old man immediately, recovered a knife from the scene, and aren’t on the lookout for any other suspects.

