UFC Fight Night 195: Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe odds, picks and prediction

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a heavyweight bout on the main card, Andrei Arlovski meets Carlos Felipe Saturday at UFC Fight Night 195 - also known as UFC Vegas 40 and UFC on ESPN+ 53 - at the UFC's APEX Facility in Las Vegas. Below, we analyze the UFC Fight Night 195 Arlovski vs. Felipe...

UFC Vegas 40 results: Andrei Arlovski survives late surge from Carlos Felipe to win unanimous decision

At 42 years old, Andrei Arlovski is still going strong. On Saturday night at UFC Vegas 40, the seemingly ageless heavyweight moved to 4-1 in his past five fights with an impressive showing against Carlos Felipe in the co-main event. Arlovski showed great footwork and a variety of strikes in the first two rounds and then survived a late comeback attempt from Felipe in the third to win a unanimous decision.
Andrei Arlovski ‘almost snapped’ when Carlos Felipe started trash talking him

Andrei Arlovski found himself engaged in some mental warfare against Carlos Felipe. The two heavyweights clashed in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 40 this past Saturday and after a three-round striking battle, Arlovski emerged victorious. It was a competitive fight with a result that easily could have swung in the other direction if a few key moments had gone differently. As Arlovski remembers it, he had to keep his composure in the latter stages of the contest when Felipe started letting the trash talk fly.
Andrei Arlovski Scouting Report

May 13, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Andrei Arlovski (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Philipe Lins (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. Andrei Arlovski Scouting Report. Vitals. 6’4″ 250.5 lbs (Heavyweight) 77″ reach, Orthodox. February 4, 1979. Record. 31-20, 2...
UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont odds, picks, parlay: Best bets on the fight card from MMA expert

Aspen Ladd will attempt to make the most of her second chance in the spotlight on Saturday when she takes on Norma Dumont in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont in Las Vegas. The battle of women's featherweight contenders will top the main card (7 p.m. ET start). Ladd hasn't fought since December 2019 because of injuries, but was booked on the main card two weeks ago of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker. She badly missed the 135-pound bantamweight limit, so the fight was called off. Now, she is making her debut at 145 pounds against a rising featherweight contender in Dumont, and the winner is likely to enter the title picture conversation to face champion Amanda Nunes.
