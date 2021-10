The Kansan Sports podcast, Wave the Wheat, is back for a third episode this week, featuring Kansas alum and former host of Wave the Wheat, Jacob Polacheck. The pair first discussed the newest member of the Kansas men’s basketball recruiting class, Ernest Udeh Jr., after his commitment to the Jayhawks on Oct. 20. Polacheck went on to say that he is a great paint defender, and he thinks Udeh is a great addition to the “core four” of recruits that the Jayhawks have brought in of Udeh, Gradey Dick, Zuby Ejiofor and MJ Rice. Polacheck also elaborated on the Jayhawks’ top recruiting target, Mark Mitchell.

