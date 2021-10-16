CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student lawsuit claims Liberty University’s culture fostered sexual violence

By Sarah McCammon
WAMU
 8 days ago

In a lawsuit, more than a dozen women...

wamu.org

The Review

University officials release statement after student is charged with assault; protest against gender-based violence continues

Hundreds of university students took to the streets again this evening to protest the university’s response to gender-based violence on campus. The string of protests, including one today and two yesterday, occurred after Brandon Freyre, a sophomore at the university, was charged with kidnapping, assault and strangulation of a female victim on Oct. 11.
COLLEGES
News 4 Buffalo

12 women file multi-plaintiff lawsuit against Liberty University for ‘enabling on-campus rapes’; LU releases statement

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.: WFXR News received an official statement from Liberty University regarding the filing of a multi-plaintiff lawsuit from 12 women alleging the university creates an environment that increases the likelihood of sexual assault. “The allegations in the Jane Doe 1-12 v. Liberty University lawsuit are deeply troubling, if they turn out to be […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
wfxrtv.com

22 complaints now reported in lawsuit accusing Liberty University of creating unsafe campus environment

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — More people are coming forward in regards to the lawsuit filed against Liberty University about an unsafe campus environment. WFXR News first reported the story in July after 12 women from across the country filed a multi-plaintiff lawsuit against Liberty University, accusing the university of creating a campus environment that increases the likelihood of sexual assault and rape.
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Violence#Liberty University
Cecil Daily

Students protest UD's handling of domestic violence after woman is attacked

Hundreds of protesters gathered on Main Street on Wednesday night to criticize the University of Delaware’s handling of domestic and sexual violence. The protest came in the aftermath of student Brandon Freyre’s arrest for allegedly strangling another student to unconsciousness and holding her captive in a Newark apartment for four hours before throwing her down a flight of stairs.
EDUCATION
Minnesota Daily

Students and staff celebrate the new formation of the Race, Indigeneity, Disability, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Center at the University of Minnesota

The fall semester brings the establishment of the new Center for Race, Indigeneity, Disability, Gender and Sexuality Studies (RIDGS) at the University of Minnesota. When the RIGS initiative was adopted in 2015 following student and faculty advocacy, conversations surrounding its intersection with disability emerged as time went on. This past...
COLLEGES
CBS News

Howard University students continue protests, claiming dorms have roach, mice and mold issues

For a second week, students at Howard University are protesting what they call "unlivable" housing conditions, claiming mold, roaches and mice are common inside the dorms on campus. They are pitching sleeping bags and blankets inside the university's social hub, the Armour J. Blackburn University Center, and claiming the university has ignored the issues and failed to take action.
ADVOCACY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

Lawsuit Claims Wellesley Schools Excluded White Students From Events, Banned ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Phrase

WELLESLEY (CBS) – A non-profit group representing three Massachusetts families has filed a federal lawsuit against Wellesley Public Schools claiming the district violated the constitutional rights of their students. According to the suit, Wellesley held racially segregated events for students where certain students were invited but white students were specifically excluded. The suit also alleges that the district suppresses the First Amendment right of students with their policy on biased speech. In once instance, the lawsuit says the district allegedly told students that the phrase “Blue Lives Matter” in support of law enforcement is associated with white supremacy. The group Parents Defending Education wants a judge to stop Wellesley’s policies. “This is not how public schools that operate with public tax dollars should be conducting themselves,” Nicole Neily, president of Parents Defending Education said. “It is fundamentally un-American to discriminate against students or separate students, segregate students, treat them differently, on the basis of race. It’s un-American and also it’s unconstitutional.” WBZ-TV reached out to Wellesley Public Schools for comment but has not yet heard back.
WELLESLEY, MA
Newark Post

Students protest UD's handling of domestic violence after woman is attacked

Hundreds of protesters gathered on Main Street on Wednesday night to criticize the University of Delaware’s handling of domestic and sexual violence. The protest came in the aftermath of student Brandon Freyre’s arrest for allegedly strangling another student to unconsciousness and holding her captive in a Newark apartment for four hours before throwing her down a flight of stairs.
NEWARK, DE

