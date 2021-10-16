Analysis: Beirut street battles may spell even darker times
By ZEINA KARAM
Daily Herald
9 days ago
BEIRUT -- The most powerful men in Lebanese politics have been in charge for decades, some since the early 1970s. They've survived civil war, assassinations, uprisings and other turmoil, hanging on to power for decades in a turbulent, unforgiving region. Now, they're in a desperate fight to cling to...
Casualties have been reported after hours of gun battles in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, following calls led by Hezbollah and their allies to remove the judge leading the investigation into last year's massive port blast. At least six people have been killed and 30 wounded in ongoing clashes in...
Army soldiers set up checkpoints, schoolchildren stayed home and bullet casings littered the streets of Beirut on Friday after a day of fighting killed seven people, raising fears that an already collapsing country could fall even further. The morning after sounds of rocket-propelled grenades had residents hiding in hallways and...
At least six people have died in Beirut’s worst street violence in 13 years, as hundreds of armed militia men took to the streets and much of the city was forced into lockdown by heavy fighting. The bloody violence took on a sectarian tone that invoked images of the Lebanese...
A fierce political dispute over a probe into Beirut’s August 2020 port blast prompted the worst violence Lebanon has witnessed in more than 10 years on Thursday, after a protest descended into deadly street battles. At least six people were killed. Hundreds of supporters of Iran-backed Hezbollah and its main...
BEIRUT – It’s hard to drive through many parts of Lebanon’s capital these days without a growing sense of dystopia. Over the weekend, the national power grid – which for months has been providing only two or three hours of power per day in any case – went completely dark. Workers at public institutions are on strike indefinitely or intermittently as hyperinflation – now considered the worst in the world – has reduced what was formerly an entire month’s wage to barely enough money to fill a small car with fuel.
Archaeologists in Iraq revealed Sunday their discovery of a large-scale wine factory from the rule of the Assyrian kings 2,700 years ago, along with stunning monumental rock-carved royal reliefs. "There are other places with rock reliefs in Iraq, especially in Kurdistan, but none are so huge and monumental as this one," said Italian archaeologist Daniele Morandi Bonacossi.
New light has been shed on the size of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon in August 2020 that killed more than 200 people and injured thousands more. Estimate of the explosive yield of the blast, which resulted from the detonation of thousands of tonnes of improperly stored ammonium nitrate and damaged more than half the city, have varied widely. In some cases, these figures were inconsistent with what would be expected based on the amount of ammonium nitrate stored at the harbour, as well as the crater size, seismic magnitude and mushroom cloud height, according to researchers from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in California.
The new governor of a north-western Iranian province was slapped in the face by an angry man during his inauguration on Saturday in an unusual breach of security in the Islamic Republic. A motive for the attack in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province remained unclear, though it targeted a new provincial...
The inauguration of an Iranian governor was interrupted by a man walking on stage and slapping him in the face - allegedly because he was furious his wife had to get her Covid jab delivered by a male doctor. Abedin Khorram was appointed as Governor of East Azerbaijan Province in...
ISTANBUL -- The wife of a jailed philanthropist at the center of a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and 10 Western nations described her husband's imprisonment as inexplicable Monday. 'œThere's no way this situation can be explained either logically or legally,' Ayse Bugra said in comments published on Halk TV's website....
Chanting "shame" and "no one is illegal", Polish mothers rallied near the border with Belarus on Saturday to protest pushbacks of children and other migrants trying to cross into the EU.
"We can't stand idly by when children are spending weeks in cold, wet, dark forests on Polish territory -- without food, drink and access to shelter," the event organisers said on Facebook. Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have tried to cross the border since August -- an unprecedented influx that the EU suspects Belarus is masterminding as retaliation against EU sanctions.
The first round of talks between the Syrian government and the opposition to draft constitutional reforms in Geneva ended in disappointment and no new date has been set for the next meeting, the United Nations envoy for Syria said Friday. The talks started Monday following a nine-month hiatus of the U.N.-led meetings of the Syrian constitutional committee where government, opposition and civil society are represented. This week, the delegations returned to Geneva after mediation by Geir Pedersen, the U.N. envoy for Syria. They had agreed on a mechanism to begin drafting the constitution for the war-torn country, part of...
The United States did not put enough pressure on former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani to share power with the Taliban, Zalmay Khalilzad, who recently resigned as US envoy to Afghanistan, said in an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS.
The Afghan-born Khalilzad, speaking for the first time since his resignation was announced on October 18, also expressed reservations about the decision by the Biden administration to lift conditions on the withdrawal deal he had negotiated with the Islamist insurgents during the administration of President Donald Trump.
The agreement signed on February 29, 2020 between Washington and the Taliban -- which excluded Ghani's government in Kabul -- paved the way for the US to end its longest war.
But it was "a conditions-based package" that included negotiations between the insurgents and Kabul, as well as a permanent, comprehensive cease-fire, Khalilzad said.
Finland s leader said Sunday that the Turkish president’s decision to order that 10 foreign ambassadors, including the Nordic country's envoy, be declared persona non grata after calling for the release of a jailed philanthropist and human rights activist was a “regrettable situation.”Prime Minister Sanna Marin told public broadcaster YLE that “this is a tough reaction” from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who announced the move on Saturday. A declaration of persona non grata against a diplomat usually means that the individual is banned from remaining in their host country. The diplomats were summoned to Turkey s foreign...
When former president Barack Obama warned us about Joe Biden, he did it in no uncertain terms. He said (and since this is a family publication, I’ll edit as necessary) that we were never to underestimate Joe’s ability to mess things up. “Mess” is the kind word for the f-bomb dysphemism Obama used. At the time, it struck many as a kind of wink-wink, nudge-nudge comment. Now, nine months into Biden’s presidency, we realize that Obama was ringing the alarm bell, the five-alarm bell for Biden’s coming malpractice.
(CNN) — Italy's new national airline, ITA Airways, took to the skies last week, but all is not well on the ground of Italian aviation. Former Alitalia flight attendants protested this week against job losses and pay cuts in a particularly Italian way -- by taking their clothes off. At...
