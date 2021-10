We all remember DW4 taking a shotgun snap from the 1 vs FSU his freshman year and it costing us the game, obviously DJ from the end zone this season, and a handful of other incidents over the years. Urban Meyer had an interesting quote about it on our end, talking about Trevor: "And the quarterback sneak, he's not quite comfortable with that yet. We've been practicing that. I know that might sound silly, but when you've never done it, it's something that we need to continue to make that, so you can make that call in that critical situation," Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said on Sunday.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 9 DAYS AGO