Size matters: If Dream Symphony is ever completed, it would dwarf the 289-foot Maltese Falcon, currently the world’s fourth-largest sailing yacht. When Dream Symphony was first announced in 2014, the yachting world was all aflutter. At 462 feet in length, it promised to be not only the largest yacht produced in Turkey, but the largest sailing yacht ever built (except for the sail-assisted motoryacht Sailing Yacht A, which is technically more motorsailer than sailboat). Even more incredible is that Dream Symphony was to be constructed entirely out of wood. The use of epoxy laminated iroko (African teak) forms an integral part of...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO