Poll: which ongoing or live service game have you put the most time into?

An employee from Compulsion Games has revealed that the We Happy Few developer is working on a single-player, third-person narrative game. Compulsion Games’ head of press relations, Naila Hadjas, recently spoke with Xbox Squad about the studio’s recent expansion, what the future holds for the developer, and the unannounced title the team is working on (thanks, VGC). During the interview, Hadjas discussed Compulsion’s current vision for its future, saying (translated from French), “The goal is to expand our zany universe, to continue to make our mark in video games as a studio that likes to make unique games, in little-used settings. For now, that’s our goal. Pursue our ‘legacy’, our heritage, while remaining true to ourselves.”
Comments / 0