Video Games

Poll: which ongoing or live service game have you put the most time into?

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week has brought reveal after reveal for upcoming major launches like Battlefield 2042, along with the start of new seasons in games like Halo: MCC. With that in mind, for this week’s poll, we’re asking: which ongoing...

Related
Nintendo Life

Poll: So, Which Switch OLED Did You Buy?

It seems that Switch OLED has got off to a strong start sales-wise, so many of you reading this must have picked up Nintendo's new console SKU over the last week or so. We're fans of the lovely new screen and the various refinements to the basic design that gives the consoles a marginally more premium feel over the trusty standard Switches we've been rocking for several years now.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Which Zelda Game is the Most Underrated?

Every Zelda fan has a favorite game in the series, and often those favorites are listed in the top tiers of best-selling lists even outside of the Nintendo brand. Understandably, as groundbreaking as Ocarina of Time, Breath of the Wild, and other 3-D titles were in the gaming industry, it’s no wonder that major releases in the series like those are common favorites among long-time and newer fanatics. But with 19 official titles in the series as of 2021, many games are not talked about often, are overshadowed, and are even becoming hidden just as well as that last key in the Water Temple that no one can ever seem to find; this is particularly true of many top-down games.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Live Cloud Gaming Services

NVIDIA's GeForce Now is officially live in Australia and New Zealand. The cloud gaming service is leaving the beta testing to launch next week in both countries, according to PentaNet, the ISP powering service in both countries. PentaNet experienced the Beta Quest phase of the GeForce Now launch. Players were...
COMPUTERS
trueachievements.com

We Happy Few dev Compulsion Games working on third-person single player game

An employee from Compulsion Games has revealed that the We Happy Few developer is working on a single-player, third-person narrative game. Compulsion Games’ head of press relations, Naila Hadjas, recently spoke with Xbox Squad about the studio’s recent expansion, what the future holds for the developer, and the unannounced title the team is working on (thanks, VGC). During the interview, Hadjas discussed Compulsion’s current vision for its future, saying (translated from French), “The goal is to expand our zany universe, to continue to make our mark in video games as a studio that likes to make unique games, in little-used settings. For now, that’s our goal. Pursue our ‘legacy’, our heritage, while remaining true to ourselves.”
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Steam Deck rating system tells you which games work on it

Valve is introducing a rating system that will let players know which of Steam’s 50,000 games are compatible with the Steam Deck, the handheld gaming PC due to launch by the end of the year. Steam Deck Verified, as the metric is called, will peg a game as fully compatible,...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Minecraft Dungeons adding Seasonal Adventures, a battle pass system, and more

During Minecraft Live, Mojang and Double Eleven revealed a new update for Minecraft Dungeons called Seasonal Adventures that adds a new battlepass system to the blocky dungeon crawler. In Seasonal Adventures, you'll be able to unlock new items such as skins, capes, pets, and emotes by earning Adventure Points from...
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Google

Poll: Which Pixel Fall Launch announcement are you most excited for?

Did you know that Google’s upcoming Pixel Fall Launch event will include more than just smartphone announcements? Yes, we’re going to see some other stuff too!. Not everyone is in the market for a new device, even if the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro look to be very enticing given all the leaked information and tidbits. We’re expecting a little more than just smartphones, and Google could even throw a little surprise in to keep everyone guessing. Although that is likely, we have a fairly good idea of what is coming and we’re intrigued as to which individual announcement you’re most interested in ahead of the Pixel Fall Launch.
CELL PHONES
trueachievements.com

Xbox Gameplay Chart: Back 4 Blood screams into top spot

Our latest Xbox Gameplay Chart shows — hold onto your hats, people — a change in the top ten and not just that, but a new game at number one, with Back 4 Blood in the top spot. Here is the top 40 Xbox Gameplay Chart for the week ending October 17th, 2021.
NFL
trueachievements.com

Chivalry 2 update to add Last Team Standing game mode, chair pickups, and more

Chivalry 2’s next update is set to introduce the Rapier weapon, Last Team Standing game mode, weaponised chairs, and more. Torn Banner Studios has updated the Chivalry 2 roadmap for Content Update 2, which is set to launch in the coming months. The update adds plenty of new features (no, not horses yet) to the game, including the new Rapier weapons and the ability to pick up chairs and hit other players with them — how a chair will fare against a full suit of steel armour is yet to be determined, but seeing as a loaf of bread can cause unbelievable carnage on the battlefield, anything is possible. The update is also set to add new customisation options to the game, such as the Mason Order’s Tournament Knight armour pictured above. You’ll certainly look the part when playing in the two new game modes — Last Team Standing and another unannounced mode.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Outriders joins Xbox Game Pass for PC this week

Square Enix's sci-fi RPG shooter Outriders is getting a Windows release tomorrow (October 19th) and is joining the Xbox Game Pass for PC library. According to Xbox Wire, those who have already played the game on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S can transfer their progress from the console version to the Windows version, which will save you from having to start from scratch with a new character. Outriders also supports cross-play, so you'll be able to team up with your pals in the co-op RPG who are on supported platforms. Cross-play can also be enabled or disabled in the settings menu.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Poll: Which Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Games Should You Play First Via Nintendo Switch Online?

The announcement that Nintendo was expanding its Nintendo Switch Online library of classic games with an Expansion Pack that brings not only Nintendo 64 games to the subscription service, but also a selection of games from one-time Nintendo rival Sega's Mega Drive / Genesis library. The games are coming to Switch Online on 25th / 26th October (depending on your region), so this time next week Expansion Pack subscribers will have a bunch of 16-bit beauties to enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

With this system you should see which games are compatible

A few months ago, the Steam Deck was praised as the big Switch competitor, after which it quickly became very quiet around the device. The first handhelds will be delivered in December, so Valve is slowly blowing some wind again. As a goal, Valve has announced that in principle all...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Riders Republic to get time-limited trial ahead of the game's launch

Ubisoft has announced that Riders Republic will have a free limited-time trial ahead of the game’s launch. The trial will allow players to experience the full game for four hours and will run between October 21st and October 27th, with all progress carrying over to the full release. The time-limited...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Rainbow Six Extraction release date potentially leaked by Ubisoft

A recently updated blog post on the Ubisoft website looks to have leaked a January 20th release date for Rainbow Six Extraction. The blog was originally posted back in June, detailing the launch of Rainbow Six Extraction and its release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, the Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, and Stadia. Now the page has seemingly been updated (thanks, VGC) with a fresh release date of January 20th, 2022. This is possibly in preparation for an imminent announcement, which we’ve contacted Ubisoft about, so we will let you know when we have a response.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Xbox official site gets 360-style 'blades' redesign

The official Xbox website just received a bit of a visual overhaul, with its new look reflecting that of the classic Xbox 360 'blades' UI. The 'Xbox20' logo up in the top right leaves little doubt that this makeover is part of the ongoing celebrations for the 20th anniversary of Xbox, with everything from the metallic curves to the four-segment controller light taking us back to the mid-2000s when the Xbox 360 and its iconic dashboard rose to power. Sure, there's not quite enough bright orange on there, but you can't have everything.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Beyond a Steel Sky Xbox achievement list lands early

We have just picked up the Beyond a Steel Sky achievement list. There are 32 achievements worth a total of 1,000 Gamerscore, 16 of which are secret (to reveal the details of the secret achievements, please use this link). Name Description Gamerscore. Completionist Complete the game 100. Your Lessons Are...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Echo Generation review

Remember that first episode of Stranger Things? If you haven’t seen it (where have you been?!) then feel free to skip ahead a little, but if you have — do you remember that complete shift in tone when it went from happy-go-lucky kids playing D&D to argh what is that thing in the middle of the road! Echo Generation reminds me of that in that it starts out feeling like a game of childhood mischief and adventure, before introducing moments where the tone shifts and the game’s horror inspirations become clear. Echo Generation had several surprises up its sleeve, so if you’re wondering whether it’s for you, read on to see what we thought after our time with the game...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Destiny 2: Witch Queen's upcoming Dungeons not included in Standard Edition or Season Pass

If you're a Destiny 2 player, it looks like you're going to need to stump up some extra cash to access new Dungeons coming with The Witch Queen expansion next year. Previously, Dungeons in Destiny 2 have always been included in the game's various expansions and Season Passes, but that's not the case with the upcoming Witch Queen expansion, at least not for the standard edition anyway. To get access to the two Dungeons, you'll need to purchase the deluxe edition, which costs $79.99/£69.99 or pick them up separately, though pricing has not been revealed. The Dungeons will also not be included in any of the Season Passes. It appears that Bungie has already started selling Dungeons with the Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary pack ($24.99/£21.99), which includes one new Dungeon, a bunch of cosmetic items, and several weapons, including the famously ridiculous Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher from the original game. At the moment, it looks like Gjallarhorn is only available in this special pack.
VIDEO GAMES

