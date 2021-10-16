CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Bernie Sanders wrote an op-ed to West Virginians. See Joe Manchin's fiery response

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the debate over President Joe Biden's spending...

Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
The Intercept

As Sen. Joe Manchin’s Star Rose in West Virginia, the FBI and IRS Probed His Closest Allies

In June 2010, the body of Sen. Robert Byrd lay in repose on the floor of the U.S. Senate, offering his colleagues a final opportunity to pay their respects. For years, Byrd had lorded over West Virginia politics, and he continues to hold the record for longest serving U.S. senator. He was also the most recent member of Congress to have led a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. Before besting Ted Kennedy for the role of Senate majority whip, Byrd solidified his power by funneling millions of taxpayer dollars to West Virginia as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Joe Biden
Joe Manchin
Bernie Sanders
CNBC

Schumer and Manchin are in infrastructure talks at Biden's Delaware home

Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin were in talks with President Joe Biden at his home in Delaware on Sunday. Democrats are scrambling to reach an agreement on social spending legislation, a White House official said. Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin were in talks with President Joe...
laconiadailysun.com

Tapper to Pelosi: Are you frustrated with Sinema and Manchin?

CNN's Jake Tapper asks Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) about how she feels about two Senate Democrat holdouts, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who are essential to pass a large social safety net bill without Republican support through a process called reconciliation.
The Independent

AP source: Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package.Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the president’s Delaware home Sunday as they work on resolving the disputes between centrists and progressives that have stalled the Democrats’ wide-ranging bill. A person who requested anonymity to discuss Manchin’s position told The Associated Press the senator is agreeable to the White House's new approach on the tax...
Fox News

James Carville is 'scared to death' that Terry McAuliffe will lose Virginia governors race

Democratic strategist James Carville is "scared to death" about a potential election upset in the Virginia gubernatorial election. On Wednesday, Carville appeared on MSNBC's "The 11th Hour" with host Brian Williams to discuss the upcoming election that has become a dead heat according to new polling. Williams asked about Democratic candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe’s prospects in the race, in which Carville responded that the race is looking more like "a toss-up."
Slate

I Was Wrong About Joe Manchin

Back in winter 2021, the media-industrial complex evaluating conservative Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin was devoted to predicting the role he would play in the Biden administration. It was still a time when we weren’t sure what the most conservative Democrat in the caucus—the last major Dem standing in his deep-red state, one who’d voted with Republicans about 50 percent of the time during the Trump years—would do now that his party was in power. Longtime D.C. watchers, West Virginia experts, climate scientists, and Beltway journalists put forth theory after theory after theory. Some thought he’d be Democrat in name only and insisted he would halt the leftward progression of the party. Others predicted that he could maybe be good for the Dems, depending, or was perhaps even a political magician. I myself penned a profile of the senator whose headline—“Joe Manchin Is Not a Fossil”—could also be understood as its thesis statement. Manchin was indeed a conservative with staunch fossil fuel industry ties, I argued, but he wasn’t stuck. This was particularly true when it came to climate change, I thought, because he kept the welfare of West Virginians in mind, as demonstrated by his frequent town halls and engagement with his constituents. They are, after all, uniquely vulnerable to climate effects.
