Thomas Tuchel Laughs Off Chelsea Petition Against Referee Anthony Taylor

Thomas Tuchel has refused to be drawn in on comments over referee Anthony Taylor having an agenda against Chelsea.

Taylor has been put in charge of the Blues' Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday evening, however it is an appointment that hasn't been welcomed.

Chelsea have been on the end of several controversial decisions when Taylor has officiated their games, most recently when Reece James was sent off against Liverpool in August for a handball on the goal-line.

A petition was made following the decision and game, which over 80,000 people signed.

The 42-year-old will now be the man in the middle at the Brentford Community Stadium and Tuchel will be hoping that no decisions go against his side.

As per the Telegraph, he joked in his press conference that he hasn't signed any petition as of yet, but could depending on the outcome of the west London derby.

Tuchel showed respect to Taylor and put subtle pressure on the referee to give his 'best performance' on Saturday.

"I trust in the referees and I trust in Anthony Taylor that he will try to have his best performance tomorrow (Saturday)," Tuchel told the media ahead of the game.

"We cannot – here at Cobham and at the club – get lost in ideas that there is actually something behind it. We have to make ourselves free from this and do what we need to do to win this match.

"Do we need a top referee? Yes. Do we need good decisions from VAR or none at all? Yes. Do we need a little bit of luck? Yes, and hopefully we can turn things around with Anthony Taylor."

