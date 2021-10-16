CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Laughs Off Chelsea Petition Against Referee Anthony Taylor

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has refused to be drawn in on comments over referee Anthony Taylor having an agenda against Chelsea.

Taylor has been put in charge of the Blues' Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday evening, however it is an appointment that hasn't been welcomed.

Chelsea have been on the end of several controversial decisions when Taylor has officiated their games, most recently when Reece James was sent off against Liverpool in August for a handball on the goal-line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xVfNf_0cTDyYbv00
Sipa USA

A petition was made following the decision and game, which over 80,000 people signed.

The 42-year-old will now be the man in the middle at the Brentford Community Stadium and Tuchel will be hoping that no decisions go against his side.

As per the Telegraph, he joked in his press conference that he hasn't signed any petition as of yet, but could depending on the outcome of the west London derby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRwYj_0cTDyYbv00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel showed respect to Taylor and put subtle pressure on the referee to give his 'best performance' on Saturday.

"I trust in the referees and I trust in Anthony Taylor that he will try to have his best performance tomorrow (Saturday)," Tuchel told the media ahead of the game.

"We cannot – here at Cobham and at the club – get lost in ideas that there is actually something behind it. We have to make ourselves free from this and do what we need to do to win this match.

"Do we need a top referee? Yes. Do we need good decisions from VAR or none at all? Yes. Do we need a little bit of luck? Yes, and hopefully we can turn things around with Anthony Taylor."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel unhappy after losing Chelsea duo after international break

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Premier League managers have little choice but to accept losing top players for pivotal matches due to international commitments.Thiago Silva will miss Saturday’s trip to Brentford due to his Brazil duties, with the experienced centre-back not even expected back in England until 24 hours before the match.Antonio Rudiger has returned from Germany action with a back injury and will miss the Bees clash, though Romelu Lukaku is fit to feature after muscle soreness cut short his time with Belgium.Tuchel believes football’s top talents simply play too many matches, but also revealed elite managers feel as though...
UEFA
chatsports.com

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel faces selection headache ahead of clash against Brentford as he confirms four players could miss out including Antonio Rudiger following his injury on international duty with Germany

Thomas Tuchel is facing a selection headache ahead of Chelsea's return to action after Brentford on Saturday. Premier League action will resume this weekend after the international break, but Chelsea could miss four key players for their trip to the Brentford Community Stadium. The big news is that Antonio Rudiger...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'We're in trouble!': Chelsea fans fear the worst as Anthony Taylor is picked to referee their clash at Brentford - just six weeks after they launched a petition against him because he sent off Reece James at Liverpool

Chelsea fans are already dreading the Premier League's return this weekend after it was revealed Anthony Taylor will referee their clash with Brentford on Saturday night. Thomas Tuchel's side travel across west London as Premier League leaders but will face a stern test against the in-form Bees, who have already taken points off Arsenal and Liverpool at home this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Referees#Cobham#Var
ESPN

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel fumes at Thiago Silva absence vs. Brentford

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said he is unhappy at Thiago Silva's unavailability for Saturday's Premier League game at Brentford and that football is being damaged as a spectacle by players being forced to play too many games. The Stamford Bridge side have significant concerns at centre-back with Antonio Rudiger sidelined...
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Makes Admission Over Chelsea Future

Thomas Tuchel is hoping to still be the Chelsea head coach in five years time. The 48-year-old was appointed in January after replacing Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge dugout and earned instant glory as the Blues sealed European glory in Porto, lifting the Champions League crown on May 29 against Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
World Soccer Talk

Tuchel urges Chelsea to ignore favourites tag against underdogs

London (AFP) – Thomas Tuchel has warned Chelsea not to expect an easy ride during a run of fixtures that could boost their Premier League title challenge. Tuchel’s side have a golden opportunity to cement their position at the top of the Premier League over the next five matches. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Impatient’ Christian Pulisic ‘very close’ to Chelsea return, Thomas Tuchel reveals

Thomas Tuchel has insisted “impatient” Christian Pulisic is finally closing in on his Chelsea return.Pulisic has not featured since finding the net in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace to open the Premier League season back on 14 August.The 23-year-old forward has been sidelined with ankle trouble picked up on USA duty in early September, in what has represented his sixth significant injury in his two years at Chelsea.Pulisic is yet to string together an extended run for Chelsea, but Tuchel insisted the forward is now inching towards full fitness.“He was already so close to coming to team training last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Chelsea news: Thomas Tuchel is open to recruit Erling Haaland

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is open to recruiting Borussia Dortmund’s star Erling Haaland amid concerns with Romelu Lukaku. Over the summer, multiple rumors sparked of a possible arrival of Haaland to Chelsea. However, the Blues failed to secure the Norweigan and went for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku. Tuchel opens up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
414
Followers
3K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy