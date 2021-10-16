The Imperfect Comparison Of Kyrsten Sinema To John McCain

For the life of me, I could not tell you what first-term Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is doing with her career these days. There are some extremely solid guesses floating out there, but ultimately, no one can really say for sure. Fellow Democratic obstructionist Joe Manchin might be screwing up the Biden administration’s Build Back Better agenda just as much as she is, but at least he’s able to articulate just why he’s gutting the White House’s signature domestic policy push. Sinema, on the other hand, seems perfectly content to simply toss various grenades into the legislative works, and then jet off to Europe for a fancy-schmancy fundraiser while the rest of the Democrats scratch their heads at what the hell sort of game — if any? — she’s playing at.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO