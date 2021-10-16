CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Bernie Sanders wrote an op-ed to West Virginians. See Joe Manchin's fiery response

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the debate over President Joe Biden's spending...

Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
The Intercept

As Sen. Joe Manchin’s Star Rose in West Virginia, the FBI and IRS Probed His Closest Allies

In June 2010, the body of Sen. Robert Byrd lay in repose on the floor of the U.S. Senate, offering his colleagues a final opportunity to pay their respects. For years, Byrd had lorded over West Virginia politics, and he continues to hold the record for longest serving U.S. senator. He was also the most recent member of Congress to have led a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. Before besting Ted Kennedy for the role of Senate majority whip, Byrd solidified his power by funneling millions of taxpayer dollars to West Virginia as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Joe Biden
Joe Manchin
Bernie Sanders
CNBC

Schumer and Manchin are in infrastructure talks at Biden's Delaware home

Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin were in talks with President Joe Biden at his home in Delaware on Sunday. Democrats are scrambling to reach an agreement on social spending legislation, a White House official said. Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin were in talks with President Joe...
hazard-herald.com

Democrats cut 'human infrastructure' spending plan, but compromise still out of reach so far

(The Center Square) – Tense negotiations have continued for months on Democrats’ proposed several trillion dollars in federal spending, leading to major changes for the plan. Notably, Democrats now say the $3.5 trillion "human infrastructure"plan will likely end up closer to $2 trillion, though that figure still remains too high for many lawmakers.
The Independent

AP source: Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package.Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the president’s Delaware home Sunday as they work on resolving the disputes between centrists and progressives that have stalled the Democrats’ wide-ranging bill. A person who requested anonymity to discuss Manchin’s position told The Associated Press the senator is agreeable to the White House's new approach on the tax...
