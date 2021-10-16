CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Says Policing Is as Hard as Ever, Vows Reform

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday vowed to move forward with policing reform, telling a gathering honoring slain officers that their profession is called on to do too much. "We expect you to be everything," Biden said in a speech in front of the U.S. Capitol, mourning...

Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Sluggish Pace of Confirmations Vexes Biden White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s willingness to confirm a president's nominees took a downward turn during Donald Trump’s first year in office. And it has only gotten worse for President Joe Biden. About 36% of Biden's nominees have been confirmed so far in the evenly divided Senate, a deterioration from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Washington State
TheAtlantaVoice

Zelizer: Biden’s problem is bigger than two unruly senators

Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are dominating Capitol Hill. Given the 50-50 split in the Senate, Democrats can’t afford to lose a single vote on the budget reconciliation bill — and Sinema and Manchin are using that leverage to force huge concessions from the Biden administration. Both Sinema and Manchin are insisting on paring down the overall cost […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
kclu.org

At a memorial ceremony for officers, Biden renews calls for police reform

Speaking at a memorial service for fallen law enforcement officers and their families, President Biden acknowledged the pain that accompanies losing a loved one. "It's like losing a piece of your soul," Biden said at the 40th National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on Saturday. "Some of you still have that feeling like you've been sucked into a black hole in your chest, wondering, 'My God, will it ever change?' "
POLITICS
AFP

Pelosi says 'we're almost there' on huge US legislative bills

After months of fierce political wrangling, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she expects agreement on a huge social spending package and a vote on a cross-party infrastructure bill this week, adding: "We're almost there." President Joe Biden had been intent on securing passage of the two mega-measures -- which Democrats see as vital to their party's political hopes in midterm elections next year -- before he leaves for a climate summit in Glasgow that opens October 31. And the White House noted "progress" was being made as Biden met with a key member of his party Sunday, a sentiment shared by the top Democrat in Congress. Asked on CNN's "State of the Union" whether the agreement on the spending package and votes on infrastructure could occur in the coming week, Pelosi replied, "that's the plan."
CONGRESS & COURTS
