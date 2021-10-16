UFC Fight Night 195: Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe odds, picks and prediction

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. What was once a near impossibility has now become the norm, as for the second week in a row, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will stage a show in which no fighters are ranked in the divisions in which they are scheduled to compete. Unlike the successful showing on Oct. 16, there are slim pickings to be found, even for a 14-bout card. The main event does provide value—it may or may not stick together, depending on the situation on the scales—as does a light heavyweight tilt destined to end with one man face down on the canvas. These two selections cobble together this abbreviated UFC Fight Night 196 version of Prime Picks.

