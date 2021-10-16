HS FOOTBALL: Washington's picks, powerful offense lead Legacy to shutout win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package. Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority...
Witnesses said actor Alec Baldwin was "practicing" with a gun when it went off before filming started on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico, according to new information released Sunday in search warrants. The new information includes previously unreported statements from director Joel Souza and cameraman Reid Russell. Souza...
This article first appeared on CBS New York's website. There was drama outside the site of the Brooklyn Nets home opener Sunday. Protesters tried storming a Barclays Center entrance over the team's decision not to let star Kyrie Irving play because he won't get vaccinated against COVID-19. Irving has said...
The Food and Drug Administration said Friday it concluded the "overall benefits" of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old "may still outweigh the risks," after the agency estimated that in most scenarios the vaccine could prevent more COVID-19 hospitalizations in younger children than cause a serious side effect linked to the shot.
An emergency zone was declared around a blazing cargo ship off western Canada after containers carrying more than 50 tons of a dangerous chemical caught fire. Sixteen crew members were evacuated from the MV Zim Kingston off Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement late Saturday. Five crew members had remained onboard to fight the fire, it said.
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) – Vaccines for kids ages of 5 to 11 will likely be available in the first half of November, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said Sunday, predicting a timetable that could see many kids getting fully vaccinated before the end of the year. “If...
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of the world’s largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia, announced Saturday it aims to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb man-made climate change. Although the kingdom will aim to...
Finland’s leader says that the Turkish president’s decision to order that 10 foreign ambassadors be declared persona non grata after calling for the release of a jailed philanthropist and human rights activist was a “regrettable situation.”
Comments / 0