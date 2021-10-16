CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Vandals' goal (again) — keep EWU QB Barriere a spectator

By None - Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press
ourcommunitynow.com
 9 days ago

"We've got to give him a lot of different...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Petrino
ClutchPoints

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney drops 16-word truth bomb on DJ Uiagalelei-led offense after Syracuse game

Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers were expected to experience some regression in the 2021 college football season after losing quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne to the NFL over the offseason. But even when considering those huge subtractions from the offense, Clemson is definitely one that’s been underperforming on that side of the ball, and DJ Uiagalelei is catching heat, as he continues to search for stability under center.
NFL
FanSided

Dabo Swinney threw team under the bus after Clemson lost to Pitt

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had some harsh words for his team after losing to the Pittsburgh Panthers. It’s generally never a good thing when a head coach has to make massive changes midgame, but that’s what Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had to do when the Tigers were struggling against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ewu#Vandals#American Football
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Updated His College Football Top 4

Could we see two leagues get two teams into the College Football Playoff this year? Paul Finebaum thinks so, at least as of right now. Every Sunday, Finebaum updates his top four teams following the conclusion of the latest week of games. This morning, he only had two conferences represented in his top four.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ugly fight breaks out in stands during LSU-Ole Miss game

LSU and Ole Miss faced each other in Oxford on Saturday after the retirement of Eli Manning’s N0. 10 before the game. The Tigers held a 7-0 1st-quarter lead as they looked to pull off an upset, but the Rebels soared from there as they scored 31 points in the 2nd and 3rd quarters combined to win 31-17 and improve to 6-1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Patriots Linebacker Has Classy Message For Zach Wilson

If New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson misses any time with the knee injury he suffered against the New England Patriots today, he’ll have Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon to blame. And Judon knows it. Taking to Twitter after the game, Judon had a message for the injured Jets quarterback....
NFL
piratemedia1.com

ECU winning streak snaps against UCF

After a back and forth game, East Carolina University football (3-3-0, 1-1-0 American Athletic Conference) snapped its three-game winning streak against the University of Central Florida (3-2-1, 1-1-0 AAC) 20-16 on Oct 9. The game took place in Orlando, Florida, as kickoff was at 6 p.m. where the Pirates started...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy