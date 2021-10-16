Vandals' goal (again) — keep EWU QB Barriere a spectator

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
As Arch Manning’s high-profile recruitment towards 2023 intensifies, the Clemson football program has no choice but to fire offensive coordinator Tony Elliott if the Tigers want any hope of getting the five-star quarterback. If the Clemson football program wants to land Arch Manning, they have to let go of Tony...
After struggling mightily to get the offense going against Texas in Week 6, Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley benched starting quarterback Spencer Rattler in favor of Caleb Williams. Williams was brilliant and Rattler has sputtered at times throughout the year. Williams’ performance for the Sooners against the Longhorns has...
Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
Clemson benched D.J. D.J. Uiagalelei during the game vs. Pitt but the Tigers have quarterback insurance in case he decides to transfer after losing his job. D.J. Uiagalelei has been benched as his first year as the starting quarterback for Clemson has not gone according to the plan. The former...
Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers were expected to experience some regression in the 2021 college football season after losing quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne to the NFL over the offseason. But even when considering those huge subtractions from the offense, Clemson is definitely one that’s been underperforming on that side of the ball, and DJ Uiagalelei is catching heat, as he continues to search for stability under center.
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had some harsh words for his team after losing to the Pittsburgh Panthers. It’s generally never a good thing when a head coach has to make massive changes midgame, but that’s what Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had to do when the Tigers were struggling against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
Could we see two leagues get two teams into the College Football Playoff this year? Paul Finebaum thinks so, at least as of right now. Every Sunday, Finebaum updates his top four teams following the conclusion of the latest week of games. This morning, he only had two conferences represented in his top four.
Following Clemson's 27-17 loss to No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday at Heinz Field, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott commented on the change the Tigers made at quarterback during the contest. After (...)
Bad news for the South Carolina football team. Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer announced Tuesday that quarterback Luke Doty is out for the season and will have surgery on his foot. Doty, a sophomore, hurt (...)
LSU and Ole Miss faced each other in Oxford on Saturday after the retirement of Eli Manning’s N0. 10 before the game. The Tigers held a 7-0 1st-quarter lead as they looked to pull off an upset, but the Rebels soared from there as they scored 31 points in the 2nd and 3rd quarters combined to win 31-17 and improve to 6-1.
If New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson misses any time with the knee injury he suffered against the New England Patriots today, he’ll have Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon to blame. And Judon knows it. Taking to Twitter after the game, Judon had a message for the injured Jets quarterback....
Georgia is the clear frontrunner to win it all this season. At 7-0, the Dawgs rank No. 1 in both the AP Top-25 and the Coaches Poll and have been America’s most dominant team all year. It’s a down year for college football as far as talented teams go. Any...
Virginia Tech seemed to have it all figured out when it hired Justin Fuente, who rebuilt the Memphis program, to replace legend Frank Beamer. Fast forward a few years, and after a solid start, Fuente’s tenure in Blacksburg has really hit the skids. After a 10-4 year in 2016 to...
After a back and forth game, East Carolina University football (3-3-0, 1-1-0 American Athletic Conference) snapped its three-game winning streak against the University of Central Florida (3-2-1, 1-1-0 AAC) 20-16 on Oct 9. The game took place in Orlando, Florida, as kickoff was at 6 p.m. where the Pirates started...
