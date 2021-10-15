Movie Review: A flashy disaster: ‘Cinderella’ review
By Sarah Wandor
troubonline.com
10 days ago
“Cinderella” (2021) is an Amazon original about the well-known fairy tale with a modern musical twist to it. It follows Ella, or “Cinderella,” who dreams of opening her own shop to sell her signature dresses and the rest of the fairy tale flows from there. The idea itself is...
Sundown is the latest film from director Michel Franco, which has moments of breathtakingly dark humour and centres around a rich family and in particular, a wealthy man – Neil who abandons his sister (Charlotte Gainsboourg) and his niece and nephew (Samuel Bottomley) to disappear into the lifestyle of Acapulco, played brilliantly with a coldness and aloofness that comes with Tim Roth – the second film at the London Film Festival that he’s been in. Unfortunately, this is no Bergman Island, coming hot on the heels of the excellent The White Lotus that also dealt with similar themes of bad stuff happening to rich people while on holiday. Sundown has a distinctively nihilist approach to it – nothing ends up well for the characters involved – pretty much every character in this movie has something bad happen to them, and the pitch-black humour of Sundown wasn’t really there.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A fierce baking competition is out with its first season on Hulu, and a thrilling new movie in the Halloween franchise is out just in time for the holiday. Film critic Tony Toscano has the reviews. For more information click here.
Written and Directed by Mario Furloni and Kate McLean. Starring Krisha Fairchild, Frank Mosley, Lily Gladstone, John Craven, Cameron James Matthews, and Michelle Maxson. An aging pot farmer finds her world shattered as she races to bring in what could be her final harvest. At face value, Freeland depicts a...
Clio Barnard is quietly establishing herself as the best British director right now – comparisons with Ken Loach are obvious due to her ability to tackle social realism, but Barnard is able to find optimism and hope in the every day in her most uplifting film yet, a romantic 90-odd minute endeavour Ali + Ava, about a recently separated landlord named Ali finding love with a teacher’s assistant, Ava – who is raising multiple adult offspring who have children and lives of their own.
Thanks to the Pokémon TV app’s rotating schedule of features, my daughter has made me very aware of the franchise’s full spectrum of movie tie-ins. Sometimes you get over-dramatic extensions of the cartoon series that revel in their own spectacle but have no lasting impact on Ash’s story. Other times, you get a fireworks show that only serves to hype the latest legendary creature made available in the games. Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle falls somewhere in the middle of that quality spectrum.
Harry Shum Jr., Kelley Mack, Justin Welborn, Chris Sullivan. BROADCAST SIGNAL INTRUSION is a feature film based on the 2016 short of the same title. Phil Drinkwater & Tim Woodall jointly wrote and directed the short. They serve as screenwriters here, with Jacob Gentry taking over as director. Without seeing...
“Happiness is the only thing more fleeting than time.” And so it is in the lives of Nick and Janine, soulmates in Oscar-winner John Ridley’s latest film “Needle in a Timestack.” Written and directed by Ridley, based on the short story by Robert Silverberg, our protagonists live in a near future that looks very much like today (or rather an upper middle class society filled with smart, professional, ethnically diverse individuals). Very much like the virtual reality games of today or the personal space travel offered by Bezos or Branson, time travel vacations are available to those with the means to pay for it. Figuratively speaking, vacationers are allowed to go back to a previous era or event where they can look but not touch. Any interference, intentional or not, can result in a blip in your own timeline or that of someone tangential to the past experience who may or may not be part of that person’s present. This results in a slight shift in the present and can be felt like a fleeting, barely perceptible earthquake.
Injustice will be available for digital and Blu-ray purchase on Oct. 19. Spoiler-free review by Jesse Schedeen. Injustice fails to make good on its considerable promise. This animated movie attempts to cram far too much of the source material into one film, forcing it to sacrifice a huge amount of character development and key plot points along the way. The result is a movie that feels empty and emotionally hollow. Anyone interested in what happens when Superman goes rogue would be far better served playing the original game or reading the Injustice comics.
Bob Garver Special to the Valley News When we last saw reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), he had formed an uneasy alliance with Venom (also Hardy), the symbiote living in his body. A symbiote is basically a second personality that can interact with its host, but also occasionally appear in physical form as a being with superpowers. The setup is reminiscent of “Malignant,” a horror movie from a few weeks ago. But this movie spent millions of dollars on a CGI Venom, whereas that movie spent what looked to be a couple of hundred bucks on a puppet. The puppet was way creepier. The sequel sees Eddie and Venom settled down, but the alliance is still uneasy. Venom wants to eat people, but Eddie won’t let him eat anything smarter than a chicken. Eddie is trying to regain his credibil.
At this point, I feel like I can write a biography of Wes Anderson, but not because I’ve read everything that’s been written about him. It’s because his films, all works of supreme nostalgia, affection, curiosity, and obsession, paint such a vivid picture of his childhood. Through The Royal Tenenbaums and Moonrise Kingdom, it’s clear that his parents were intellectuals, that there was always plenty to read and talk about around the dinner table, that there was a fusty vacation house where the family summered, a spare closet teeming with board games, and that he attended tennis camp or was a Cub Scout, or both. Through The Life Aquatic, we know that young Wes had a fascination with underwater adventure and Jacques Cousteau. Through Rushmore, we can glean that he was encouraged to stage elaborate plays and home movies. And now, with The French Dispatch, we can assume that there were coffee tables fanned with issues of The New Yorker.
The Last Duel is a big, grand historical epic from Ridley Scott – whose lengthy career has given us many hits or misses – having defined both the horror and the sci-fi genre in the same film with Alien right the way up to delivering morbidly dull dramas like All the Money in the World and flat out disasters like Exodus: Gods and Kings, the way on which this film was going to fall was basically unknown going in. Its big asset for it – aside from its lavishly expensive production that makes you feel like you’re treading in the grit of the middle ages with the characters – its A-List cast, the central trio of Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer are excellent, but the film falls apart with its epic length – at almost three hours long, it feels more repetitive than necessary to tell the same story through the perspective of three different characters, meaning that it doesn’t really get going until the last act, too eager to get where it’s going and not spending significant time with any of the respective scenes.
All movies hope to be successful, but hopes are high that “Dune” will be the start of something glorious. With its sci-fi roots and sweeping production, there are no doubt those who expect the property to be the next “Star Wars.” This film is the first in a franchise that is to include at least one sequel film and a prequel TV series. I’m sure we’ll get both. The film is already doing well enough in international markets that it will probably have already turned a profit by the time this article runs. The real question is, will audiences be excited for more “Dune” after this tepid first installment?
Vincent Price rose to fame in “The Fly,” “House on Haunted Hill,” “Witchfinder General,” “House of Wax,” and “The Abominable Dr. Phibes” but his filmography goes much deeper than horror movies.
A true renaissance man of the arts, Price earned a degree from Yale, where he studied English and art history. He worked as a lecturer before breaking into acting and landed his first leading...
(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
2020 was a challenging year. But, unfortunately, it was exceptionally hard for music icon Smokey Robinson. Motown Legend Smokey Robinson shares that he contracted COVID-19 and nearly died from the virus at 81 years old. He feared that he would never sing again. Robinson spilled that last December, he spent...
Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
Shiloh looked gorgeous in a velvet black cocktail dress, looking every bit like a movie star! The teenager sweetly held hands with mom Angelina on the red carpet for ‘The Eternals.’. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, was the belle of the ball at the 16th Rome Film Festival! The blonde looked so...
(WJW) – Actor, rapper and comedian Ricarlo Flanagan has died at age 40. Flanagan’s agent confirmed the news to Deadline. His cause of death has not been confirmed. Flanagan recently posted to Twitter about contracting COVID-19. “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” he wrote. Flanagan had a recurring role on […]
50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
