‘The Last Duel’ Review: A Story More Jagged Than The Scars On Carrouges’ Face

Apparently, a good man was hard to find in the Middle Ages. At least, there aren’t any on hand in Ridley Scott’s new film, “The Last Duel” (now in theatres), which is set in France in the late fourteenth century, amid the ruinous Hundred Years’ War and social disturbances in the wake of the Black Death. Its duelling male protagonists—whose joust to the death, on December 29, 1386, is both the movie’s framing device and dénouement—are bums with asterisks. Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), an aristocrat and a respected warrior, took part in the Battle of Limoges, against English troops, in 1370, and proved both insubordinate and reckless. Defying orders to hold fire, he bravely yet vainly led a charge that was defeated. His life was saved in that dubious battle by his friend Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), a squire, educated and suave and no less courageous in battle, but also a notorious womanizer and a courtier to Count Pierre d’Alençon (Ben Affleck), a sybarite and a libertine who relied on Le Gris to keep his accounts and tweak his wardrobe and join in his debauchery.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO