"Milkshake" singer Kelis's husband Mike Mora shared a series of Instagram posts this week, revealing that he's been diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer. "Life is full of the most unexpected situations," he wrote in one post. "I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with three kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this—a life altering disease full of questions and doubt—maybe, hopefully. By showing that it's possible to make it through."

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 18 DAYS AGO