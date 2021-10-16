CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernie Sanders wrote an op-ed to West Virginians. See Joe Manchin's fiery response

Brenham Banner-Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the debate over President Joe Biden's spending...

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

The Intercept

As Sen. Joe Manchin’s Star Rose in West Virginia, the FBI and IRS Probed His Closest Allies

In June 2010, the body of Sen. Robert Byrd lay in repose on the floor of the U.S. Senate, offering his colleagues a final opportunity to pay their respects. For years, Byrd had lorded over West Virginia politics, and he continues to hold the record for longest serving U.S. senator. He was also the most recent member of Congress to have led a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. Before besting Ted Kennedy for the role of Senate majority whip, Byrd solidified his power by funneling millions of taxpayer dollars to West Virginia as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Mother Jones

Is Kyrsten Sinema Ready to Listen to Elizabeth Warren?

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Negotiations over President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic agenda hit the skids this month when Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) made clear she’d refuse to back tax hikes on corporations to pay for an expected $2 trillion in spending.
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
Twin Falls Times-News

Biden, Schumer, Manchin huddle, but still no budget deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package. Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority...
CNBC

Schumer and Manchin are in infrastructure talks at Biden's Delaware home

Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin were in talks with President Joe Biden at his home in Delaware on Sunday. Democrats are scrambling to reach an agreement on social spending legislation, a White House official said. Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin were in talks with President Joe...
