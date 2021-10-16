CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland-Elyria, OH Has Affordable Living and One of the Fastest Growing Populations

By Samuel Stebbins
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMa72_0cTDqWYn00 Each year, tens of millions of Americans move to a new area. Historically, a new job or job transfer has accounted for about one in every 10 of those moves, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Current Population Survey. However, as remote work becomes an option for a growing number of workers, more Americans are free to prioritize other factors when choosing a place to live -- and one of them is cost of living.

A recent survey from the Pew Research Center found that before the pandemic, only 20% of Americans who could work remotely did so. During the pandemic, that figure surged to over 70% -- and many of those workers may not be required to return to the office.

As fewer workers are tethered to a physical office, places like New York City and Silicon Valley -- employment hubs with nation-leading costs of living -- are reporting net population declines. Meanwhile, many cities where the cost of living is relatively low have grown considerably.

Goods and services in the Cleveland-Elyria, OH metro area are about 10.1% less expensive than they are on average nationwide. The Cleveland metro area had an estimated net inflow of 4,457 new residents from July 2020 to April 2021 -- the 20th most of the 93 metro areas with available migration data and a lower than average cost of living. The number of Americans who moved there in recent months is equal to about 0.2% of the local population.

According to online search data from Redfin, a national real estate brokerage, the interest in real estate in Cleveland is coming more from the Detroit-Warren-Ann Arbor, MI metro area than anywhere else. An estimated 18.8% of all online searches for homes in the Cleveland area are from the Detroit metro area.

All data on population change from net migration and online real estate searches are from Redfin.com, a national real estate brokerage. Data on regional price parity, or cost of living, is from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and is for 2019.

Rank Metro area Net inflow, July 2020 to April 202 Cost of living Top feeder metro area
1 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 33,255 1.3% less than avg. Los Angeles
2 Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV 31,326 3.1% less than avg. Los Angeles
3 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 28,952 0.7% less than avg. San Jose
4 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 24,381 2.1% less than avg. New York
5 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 20,523 1.2% less than avg. Orlando
6 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL 17,612 2.3% less than avg. Chicago
7 Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN 15,786 5.6% less than avg. New York
8 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 15,499 1% less than avg. New York
9 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 11,806 5.6% less than avg. New York
10 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 11,086 6.7% less than avg. Houston
11 Raleigh-Cary, NC 10,377 3.9% less than avg. New York
12 Jacksonville, FL 8,207 4.6% less than avg. Washington, D.C
13 Boise City, ID 6,424 6.4% less than avg. Los Angeles
14 Salisbury, MD-DE 5,548 10% less than avg. Washington, D.C
15 Bakersfield, CA 5,267 3% less than avg. Los Angeles
16 Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC 5,248 3.6% less than avg. Washington, D.C
17 Wenatchee, WA 5,080 0.5% less than avg. Seattle
18 Charleston-North Charleston, SC 4,964 2.9% less than avg. New York
19 Salt Lake City, UT 4,798 1.4% less than avg. Los Angeles
20 Cleveland-Elyria, OH 4,457 10.1% less than avg. Detroit
21 Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC 4,314 7.8% less than avg. Washington, D.C
22 Albuquerque, NM 3,385 6.4% less than avg. Denver
23 Reno, NV 3,329 1.6% less than avg. San Jose
24 Kansas City, MO-KS 3,215 7.2% less than avg. Denver
25 New Orleans-Metairie, LA 3,106 6.9% less than avg. Los Angeles
26 Knoxville, TN 2,984 11.6% less than avg. New York
27 Asheville, NC 2,983 6.5% less than avg. Washington, D.C
28 Greenville-Anderson, SC 2,498 9.3% less than avg. New York
29 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 2,124 8% less than avg. Detroit
30 St. Louis, MO-IL 1,973 9.9% less than avg. Denver

CBS LA

‘Best Small Cities In America’: Just 3 Southland Communities Make Top 200

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Southland did not fare well in a new study of the best small cities to live in the nation. The study released this week the finance website WalletHub examined metrics from 1,322 cities with populations ranging between 25,000 and 100,000 people. The highest ranked Southern California small city was Yorba Linda, which came in at No. 97 overall. Newport Beach came in at No. 148. Lake Forest was No. 177. Compton came in ranked No. 1,286. Bell Gardens was No. 1,279. The top five were Sammamish, Wash., Carmel, Ind., Brentwood, Tenn., Lexington, Mass., and Reading, Mass. The study used five primary metrics to make the rankings: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life and safety. To see the full results, click here.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
bizjournals

Denver ranked among fastest-growing cities for entrepreneurs

Denver is one of the fastest-growing cities for entrepreneurs, according to LinkedIn’s State of Entrepreneurship report. Denver ranks No. 8, according to LinkedIn. The Denver area saw 32% growth in small businesses founded year over year, according to user data. LinkedIn analyzed users who self-identified as founders or owners in...
DENVER, CO
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which City Was Named America's Safest?

The notion of “better safe than sorry” has been taken to a municipal level in a new WalletHub study that identified the safest cities in the U.S. — along with the metropolises where safety often seems like an elusive commodity. What Happened: WalletHub surveyed 182 cities with 44 different safety-related...
CBS DFW

Southlake Ranks 20th ‘Best Small City In America’; Keller & Flower Mound Most Affordable

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Southlake, Texas is the 20th best small city in America according to a new study. The Austin suburb of Cedar Park, Texas ranked 23rd on the list. WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 on what they said were “43 key indicators of livability” from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita. Southlake was ranked 15th in affordability while Keller and Flower Mound ranked 2nd and 4th respectively. Southlake ranked 14th in “Economic Health.” WalletHub based economic health on population, income and job growth and the unemployment rate. “One of the best...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
