'Stop it': CNN reporter dismisses talk about Adele's weight

It’s been more than a year since Adele popped up on Instagram with a slimmed-down figure, and we rounded up everything we know about her 100 pound weight loss. It’s a good time to be Adele! After going through a divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019 — although, she’s said, the breakup happened quite a while before that — the singer has gotten to a solid place, both personally and professionally. She recently started dating Rich Paul, and she will be releasing her fourth studio album, 30, on Nov. 19. When she announced her new album, Adele admitted that the time she spent putting the piece of work together was the “most turbulent” period of her life.
Comments / 0