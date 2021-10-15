CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

'Stop it': CNN reporter dismisses talk about Adele's weight

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Adele’s new single has dropped, but people are still talking about her weight loss more...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Italian flight attendants strip off to protest working conditions

(CNN) — Italy's new national airline, ITA Airways, took to the skies last week, but all is not well on the ground of Italian aviation. Former Alitalia flight attendants protested this week against job losses and pay cuts in a particularly Italian way -- by taking their clothes off. At...
ADVOCACY
CNN

FBI confirms human remains are those of Brian Laundrie

FBI confirms human remains found at Carlton Reserve are those of Brian Laundrie. A comparison of dental records on Thursday confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park yesterday are those of Brian Laundrie, the FBI said in a release Thursday evening.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Adele admits the biggest risk she's ever taken was leaving her marriage as she talks about plans to tour, being a 'drunk mess' at 21 and why LA 'calms' her in 73 Questions with Vogue

Adele admitted the biggest risk she has ever taken was leaving her marriage to husband Simon Konecki. In a tell all, 73 question-and-answer session with Vogue, the singer, 33, - who, last week released her first single in six years - spoke about her plans to tour, being a 'hot drunk mess' at 21 and why she finds living in Los Angeles 'very calming'.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
HollywoodLife

Adele’s Weight Loss Journey: How She Lost 100 Pounds

It’s been more than a year since Adele popped up on Instagram with a slimmed-down figure, and we rounded up everything we know about her 100 pound weight loss. It’s a good time to be Adele! After going through a divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019 — although, she’s said, the breakup happened quite a while before that — the singer has gotten to a solid place, both personally and professionally. She recently started dating Rich Paul, and she will be releasing her fourth studio album, 30, on Nov. 19. When she announced her new album, Adele admitted that the time she spent putting the piece of work together was the “most turbulent” period of her life.
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

Adele Confesses She Eats McDonald’s ‘Once A Week’ Despite 100 Lb. Weight Loss — Watch

Although Adele has shed 100lbs in the past two years, the hit singer insists she still indulges in junk food obsessions such as McDonald’s. Adele, 33, may have lost 100lbs over the past two years, but she’s not backing away from consuming her favorite foods! In a recent video for British Vogue, the the “Easy On Me” singer shared that she still eats McDonald’s “once a week” and hasn’t given up on her favorite foods. “Just because I lost weight, I [still] know everything there is to know about food! I eat so much food still,” she said in the video, in which she took the “ultimate British taste test,” guessing foods typical to British culture while blindfolded.
WEIGHT LOSS
SFGate

YouTube Star Connor Franta Is Ready to Stop Talking About Himself: 'There's Only So Much You Could Say'

Connor Franta shot to internet stardom as a YouTube personality. Since launching his channel in 2010, Franta, who was born and raised in Minnesota but moved to Los Angeles in 2013, has amassed more than 20 million followers across his social platforms. Franta, 29, is also a writer, a photographer and an LGBTQ advocate. His new and third book, “House Fires,” is a collection of essays, photos and poems about dating, sex, relationships and his struggles with depression.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
CinemaBlend

Rebel Wilson Talks People Obsessing Over Her Weight Loss And How Thinking About Oprah Helped

Rebel Wilson’s weight loss transformation has been making headlines over the past year. The actress has documented her weight loss journey on her Instagram. In shedding the weight, she has become an inspiration to her followers and fans. With so many fans commenting on her transformation, being an influencer has come with a certain amount of pressure. The Pitch Perfect alum opened about Oprah Winfrey serving as an inspiration in dealing with the public’s weight-loss obsession.
WEIGHT LOSS
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg's Mother, Beverly Tate, Dies

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate, has died ... this according to her own son. The rapper broke the news Sunday, posting a tribute to her on Instagram and writing ... "Thank u god for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother 💖🙏🏽🌹💝 TWMA." There's another post where he thanks his mom for having him. A cause of death wasn't revealed.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Wendy Williams Will Not Return To Her Talk Show Amid ‘Serious Complications’ From Graves’ Disease

The Wendy Williams Show is back—but without its host. Wendy Williams, 57, is “experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition,” per a statement posted to the show’s Instagram account on October 12. “It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.” Instead, a series of guest hosts and panels will take Williams’ place.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOT 97

Bow Wow Reacts To Courts Ruling That Stone Moss Is His Son

Bow Wow got good news over the weekend. According to reports, courts declared Stone Moss as Bow’s biological son- which was once in questioning. Last month, during a Q&A on Twitter, it was implied that Bow was denying Stone as his child, allegedly because he didn’t want to pay Stone’s mother any child support.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

696K+
Followers
107K+
Post
565M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy