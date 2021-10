After a few years of waiting, the latest Guardians of the Galaxy movie has officially begun production. With Will Poulter joining the Marvel series as Adam Warlock, it's been announced that the feature film has finally started filming. With very few details known about Volume 3, Marvel continues to crank out massive box office productions. James Gunn has confirmed that they will definitely be hitting their scheduled theatrical release date of May 5, 2023. We really hope by then that the pandemic is officially over and that more people head back to the movies. Recent weeks have proven that people are definitely venturing back out to see their favorite franchises in theaters. The latest James Bond movie is doing fairly well while Halloween Kills had a massive opening weekend.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO