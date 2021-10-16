CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville Retires Lamar Jackson's No. 8 Jersey

By Ryan Mink
baltimoreravens.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisville's No. 8 will always belong to Lamar Jackson. The school announced Saturday morning that it is retiring the former Heisman Trophy winner's number, which means no other player will ever be allowed to wear it at Louisville. Louisville has only retired two jerseys in its long and storied...

www.baltimoreravens.com

Comments / 1

baltimoreravens.com

Lamar Jackson Shrugs Off Breaking Dan Marino's Wins Record

Lamar Jackson keeps setting records, though he's too modest to boast about them. Jackson set the NFL record for most wins by a quarterback under the age of 25 since the NFL-AFL merger (1970) with Baltimore's 34-6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. It was the 35th victory for Jackson during his young career, moving him past Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, who won 34 games before he turned 25 years old.
NFL
105.7 The Fan

John Eisenberg on Lamar Jackson's career game against Colts

Lamar Jackson put together one of the best performances by a Ravens quarterback on Monday night in a 31-26 win over the Colts. John Eisenberg joined Vinny Cerrato and Bob Haynie on Tuesday to talk about Jackson's big game and what we can expect next from the young star.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lamar Jackson's historic performance on 'MNF' was a thing of absolute beauty

This is the online version of our morning newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. If you watch football then you know how fun it is to watch Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson play the game. He’s a ridiculous talent who also plays with so much heart, which, combined makes it a wonder how anyone can stop him.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Hey, EA Sports: Lamar Jackson Is Ready To Be In Madden’s 99 Club

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson makes plays on the field that don’t seem possible, be it with his arm or his legs. Jackson’s coach at Boynton Beach Community High, Rick Swain, used to call him “Mr. Video Game.”. “He stood apart from everybody else. It looked like...
NFL
The Big Lead

Even Lamar Jackson is Blown Away By Lamar Jackson's Numbers Right Now

Lamar Jackson had one of the best games ever on Monday Night Football in the Baltimore Ravens' comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts. There's really no other way to say it. He completed 37 of 43 pass attempts, meaning he had the highest completion percentage (86) ever for someone who threw for over 400 yards. When he was told he had completed 86 percent of his passes after the game he exclaimed, "Dang!" That is the proper reaction.
NFL

