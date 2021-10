After the grand success of Mandalorian season 1, the production house is all set to return with its next season which is going to be aired later this year. Not only this, but the shooting for its third season has also already started too. So, we can all imagine the kind of popularity it has gained with just 1 season so far. The shooting part of the season was completed before the outbreak of COVID 19, so we are not expecting any delay in its release, and the works related to post-production are being carried out too.

