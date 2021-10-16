CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upset bid denied in fifth set by league contender

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 8 days ago
SPIVEY’S CORNER — East Bladen lost a five-set battle with Midway on Thursday evening in SAC-7 high school volleyball.

The Lady Eagles were denied the upset 25-27, 25-14, 25-6, 19-25, 15-11. The Lady Raiders clinched no worse than a share of first place in the league with their ninth consecutive win.

• East Bladen: Junior Acee Campbell, 14 kills, block, 18-of-18 serving; junior AnnaGrey Heustess, 19-of-20 serving, kill; junior Karli Priest, 13-of-13 serving; senior Alexus Mitchell, 9-of-10 serving, kill; freshman Miriam DeVane, block.

• Midway: Leah Brannon, 11 kills; Morgan Hall, 11 kills, two blocks; Blair Baggett, eight kills; Rylie Williams, eight kills, 12-of-12 serving; Morgan Williams, seven kills, 15-of-16 serving; Morgan Naylor, 39-of-39 serving; Jaycie Byrd, 17-of-19 serving.

• Next: East Bladen, 4-6 SAC-7, 6-12 overall, at Red Springs on Monday; Midway, 10-1 SAC-7, 13-4 overall, at Fairmont on Tuesday.

