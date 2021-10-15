CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA advisory group recommends 2nd J&J shot

By NBC News
Herald Ledger
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Friday to recommend a second Johnson & Johnson shot for emergency use authorization. The vote in favor was unanimous, with panel members citing the need to supplement protection in people who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot. The decision...

www.heraldledger.com

Related
FOXBusiness

CVS, Walgreens offering COVID-19 booster shots to Moderna, J&J recipients

CVS and Walgreens pharmacies around the nation are offering more COVID-19 boosters to eligible patients after U.S. regulators signed off on extending the shots to Americans who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago are eligible for a booster. Now, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX8 News

Cone Health to offer Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Cone Health will begin offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible on Tuesday, by appointment only, according to a news release from the health system. Registration opens Tuesday morning. The FDA and CDC have approved booster doses for the following populations six months or more after receiving the initial series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines:  […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#J J#Pfizer Biontech
pagevalleynews.com

FDA recommends booster shots for Moderna and J&J COVID vaccines

RICHMOND — [Last] week, an advisory committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted in favor of recommending booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccines. The Moderna booster is recommended at least six months after completion of the Moderna primary series for those populations...
RICHMOND, VA
Herald Ledger

Is it right to mix and match vaccines and boosters? Health officials say no — for now

ULLIN, IL — Mixing and matching vaccines: If you're not familiar with the phrase, it's when you get a booster shot that is different than your original vaccine series. For those who got Johnson & Johnson, this could be good news. A federally funded study found that antibody levels were higher for people who got a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot after initially getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, compared with those who got a second Johnson & Johnson dose.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Boston Herald

FDA panel to tackle booster shots for Moderna and J&J this week

Citing waning immunity and the threat of coronavirus variants, both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are seeking clearance for a booster dose, and a Food and Drug Administration panel will tackle the topics at the end of this week, setting up a potential green light sometime next week. The Vaccines...
INDUSTRY
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

J&J to Ask FDA to Approve Its COVID-19 Booster Shot

HealthDay News — Johnson & Johnson plans to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve emergency use of a booster shot of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine early this week. While the request has yet to be submitted, the FDA on Friday scheduled an Oct. 15 meeting of its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Mix and Match Booster Shots

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave final approval for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and ‘mix and match’ COVID-19 booster shots: “From day one of this crisis, our focus has been on preventing hospitalizations and deaths. Our initial COVID strategy was one of […] The post Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Mix and Match Booster Shots appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HEALTH
