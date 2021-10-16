McIntosh vs. Harris County

Man wanted for Polk City murder captured in Houston. The man wanted for last week’s murder of 74-year old Perfecta Paz Paz in Polk City has been captured in Texas. 39-year old Aroldo Paz was captured Monday, October 18, 2021, by the U.S. Marshals in the Houston area. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a tip via Heartland Crime Stoppers regarding Paz’s possible whereabouts in Houston. Detectives passed on the information to the U.S. Marshals, and they located Paz and took him into custody.
