Ethan Hayter won gold in the men’s omnium at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix, France where Katie Archibald added another bronze medal to her collection.The 23-year-old, who came second in the Tour of Britain, continued momentum from success in the time trial title at the British National Road Championships in Lincolnshire, having also finished on the podium for the road race.Hayter – an Olympic silver medallist in the madison – had already collected a bronze from the team pursuit event earlier this week in Roubaix.WORLD CHAMPION 🇬🇧 Ethan Hayter becomes the first British rider since 2010...

CYCLING ・ 1 DAY AGO