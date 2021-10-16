CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review: 10.16.21

By Robert Leighty Jr.
411mania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article-Sorry for the delay, but yesterday was my youngest son’s first birthday and we have been working on things for his party today. Happy Birthday littlest buddy!. Jeet Rama vs. Boa (w/ Mei Ying) -Crowd likes Boa and the entrance is pretty awesome! Rama ties up Boa’s legs and...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Ronda Rousey Announces Major Personal News

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey can officially add “mother” to her incredible résumé. On Monday night, she announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram. Rousey posted a picture of her daughter’s hand on her social media account. Her post also included her daughter’s name, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō. Travis Browne, Rousey’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

WWE's Sonya Deville Defeats Naomi and Reveals Shocking New Partnership on SmackDown

After a lot of anticipation, Sonya Deville was returning to in-ring action. It was her first match in 14 months, and for that first return match, she would be facing Naomi, who she's been at odds with since Naomi came to SmackDown. Naomi finally had enough of the delays in getting her first match, and things finally came to head. Naomi received another curveball though when Deville came out and said that she would be facing Naomi alongside Shayna Baszler, making this a handicap match. The referee protested a bit but Deville took command and then slapped Naomi and ran out of the ring.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Wanted To Lose RAW Women’s Title To Bianca Belair

One of the most common complaints in WWE right now is Charlotte Flair’s booking in the company. Flair continues to be criticized for getting multiple shots at titles which other WWE Superstars deserved far more than she did. Despite all the backlash, WWE is set on pushing Flair to the moon and that is unlikely to stop anytime soon.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Jeet Rama
Person
Boa
Person
Roderick Strong
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Says Goodbye To Big E And WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter after WWE Crown Jewel to say goodbye to the RAW brand. McIntyre also said goodbye, for now, to WWE Champion Big E. Crown Jewel saw Big E retain his title over McIntyre in a hard-fought back & forth bout. “Well #WWERaw it’s been a hell...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Officially Swaps The Women’s Championships On WWE SmackDown

The RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships were swapped out during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. During the “main event” of SmackDown, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were featured in a segment that saw them switch titles. Prior to the segment, Lynch cut a backstage promo and said that she...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Suspends Brock Lesnar Indefinitely After Chaotic SmackDown Brawl

Tonight is the start of a brand new era on SmackDown, and it kicked off with the reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns. accompanied by Paul Heyman. Reigns didn't take long to address what happened at Crown Jewel. "You holding that title for me, or for Brock? Because when I put my hand out, you did the right thing with the mic, but last night I put my hand out and you just throw the title in the ring," Reigns said. "Should we work on this? This is how it's done. Afterward, he said, "awww, pretty easy right?"
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former WWE Star Appears On AEW Dynamite

Meet the new one. AEW has put together quite the roster over its history and part of that is due to bringing in new wrestlers here and there. Sometimes you need to add in some fresh blood, which is what AEW often does well. You can get those wrestlers from a variety of places and now it seems that they are at least interested in bringing in someone who used to wrestle elsewhere.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe 205 Live#Combat#Wwe Performance Center#Ddt#German#Garland
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Adam Pearce, Roman Reigns, WWE Live Events, & More

WWE authority figure Adam Pearce recently did a Q&A on his Facebook account. You can check that out at this link. WWE will be holding live events in Rio Rancho, New Mexico on Saturday and El Paso, Texas on Sunday. You can get tickets by clicking here. WWE is selling...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Randy Orton’s Post-Retirement Plans Revealed

Randy Orton is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world as he has competed inside the squared circle for almost two decades. He has earned the respect of fans and fellow WWE Superstars and is viewed as a proper locker room leader. His father also has an idea about Randy’s post-retirement plans.
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Note on Brock Lesnar Leaving After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown Angle

– As previously reported, Brock Lesnar received an indefinite suspension on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown after an in-ring segment and attack on Universal champion Roman Reigns. Lesnar took out his aggression on the suspension news on Adam Pearce. PWInsider reports that after his TV segment on SmackDown, Lesnar immediately left the building and left on his private plane to return home.
WWE
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hello everyone and welcome to another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re hot on the heels of Crown Jewel and have some work to do setting up the narratives for Survivor Series in just under a months time. Firstly there should be a title exchange between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, Becky retained her title at Crown Jewel against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair and now that the Draft is in full effect Charlotte and Becky will be swapping titles since they’ve also swapped brands. This will also probably plant seeds for their clash at Survivor Series, because for 3 weeks every year the WWE decides to take the brand split super serious. More interesting is the Universal title picture, Roman Reigns retained the title against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel but Heyman’s actions were a touch nebulous and his loyalty remains a bit of a question mark. There’s a decent chance we’ll get a rematch between Roman and Lesnar, but probably not too soon as Roman will be looking to the champion vs. champion clash with Big E. Zelina Vega won the Queen’s Crown tournament, and will probably get squashed by Charlotte because that’s just how this goes. We don’t have any matches announced yet, but I assume there will be wrestling on the wrestling show as the new rosters take effect. Alright, that’s the preview done so let’s get into the action.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ryan Sakoda: Former WWE wrestler dies, aged 48 as Chris Masters and Adam Pearce lead tributes

Former WWE wrestler Ryan Sakoda has died at the age of 48.Born in Tokyo, Japan, Sakoda also appeared in Zero1, Ultimate Pro Wrestling and MTV’s Wrestling Society X.He spent time on the WWE’s roster on a developmental contract in 2003 and 2004, and appeared as a henchman of fellow Japanese wrestler Tajiri.Sakoda filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, alleging that WWE had concealed that wrestlers suffered traumatic brain injuries while wrestling for them.The case was brought by lawyer Konstantine Kyros, who has been involved in several similar lawsuits, but was dismissed as frivolous by a judge in March 2016.WWE...
WWE
CNET

WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Results, live updates and match ratings

The main event is up next. Becky Lynch retained her SmackDown Women's Championship after a whirlwind triple threat. The audience was heavily into the finish to the WWE Championship match, but this is by far the most excited they've been for anything on the show. All three women were given superstar reactions as they were announced for the match.
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – October 18, 2021. – The WWE Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW opens up live on the USA Network with Jimmy Smith welcoming us to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s show, the final before the WWE Draft changes officially go into effect this coming Friday.
WWE
411mania.com

411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Was Crown Jewel the Best WWE PPV of the Year?

Welcome back to 411mania’s Wrestling Fact or Fiction. I’m your host Jake Chambers. This week we’re looking at the fallout from WWE’s latest Saudi Arabia show, Crown Jewel, and the conclusion of the always epic New Japan G1 Climax. And who better to join me to discuss these tops than...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Makes In-Ring Debut With AEW

WWE has released a number of talents so far in 2021, and one of the names who happened to get released back in June was none other than former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese. Tony Nese made an appearance during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and on Sunday he...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tenille Dashwood Pulled From Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory Match

Tenille Dashwood won’t be working the Bound For Glory PPV event on Saturday. She has been replaced by Madison Rayne in the six-way match for Impact’s new Digital Media Championship. “BREAKING: @TenilleDashwood will not be at #BoundForGlory and has requested that @MadisonRayne replace her in the Digital Media Championship Tournament...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy