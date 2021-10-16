Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review: 10.16.21

Hello everyone and welcome to another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re hot on the heels of Crown Jewel and have some work to do setting up the narratives for Survivor Series in just under a months time. Firstly there should be a title exchange between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, Becky retained her title at Crown Jewel against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair and now that the Draft is in full effect Charlotte and Becky will be swapping titles since they’ve also swapped brands. This will also probably plant seeds for their clash at Survivor Series, because for 3 weeks every year the WWE decides to take the brand split super serious. More interesting is the Universal title picture, Roman Reigns retained the title against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel but Heyman’s actions were a touch nebulous and his loyalty remains a bit of a question mark. There’s a decent chance we’ll get a rematch between Roman and Lesnar, but probably not too soon as Roman will be looking to the champion vs. champion clash with Big E. Zelina Vega won the Queen’s Crown tournament, and will probably get squashed by Charlotte because that’s just how this goes. We don’t have any matches announced yet, but I assume there will be wrestling on the wrestling show as the new rosters take effect. Alright, that’s the preview done so let’s get into the action.

