Iran’s navy thwarts pirate attack on Iranian tanker -report

The husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British Iranian held in Iran since 2016, began a hunger strike Sunday to denounce the British government for "also letting us down" and failing to secure her release. Richard Ratcliffe plans to spend the night in a tent outside the Foreign Office, a week after his wife lost her appeal on a second jail term in Iran. In an online petition with more than 3.5 million signatures, Ratcliffe said he began his hunger strike, his second since 2018, to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government to "take responsibility" for his wife's fate. Tehran "remains the primary abuser in Nazanin's case", but "the UK is also letting us down", he said.

ADVOCACY ・ 13 HOURS AGO