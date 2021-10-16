CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING NEWS: Magofna wins

By Ferdie De La Torre
Saipan Tribune
 8 days ago

Corina L. Magofna of the NMI Democratic Party won over Grace “Pitu” Sablan Vaiagae of the...

www.saipantribune.com

Comments / 0

theapopkavoice.com

Breaking News: Velazquez files to defend Seat #2

Commissioner Diane Velazquez will defend Seat #2 on the Apopka City Commission in the 2022 municipal elections. Velazquez filed an application to run for office this morning at City Hall. It will be her third campaign in the last four years. Velazquez is the fifth candidate to announce a run...
APOPKA, FL
Saipan Tribune

BREAKING NEWS: CEC processing absentee votes

The Commonwealth Election Commission commissioners and staff are now processing 26 absentee votes at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi Purpose Center in Susupe. Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
ELECTIONS
Saipan Tribune

BREAKING NEWS: 1 more positive case in NMI

One additional individual has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings the CNMI total to 282 cases since March 28, 2020. The individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed through testing on arrival on Oct. 13, 2021. The individual has been quarantined and is being monitored. Disclaimer: Comments are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

BREAKING NEWS: Kilili to run for delegate post anew

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) announced in a social media post today that he will seek re-election as delegate for the Commonwealth. “So, today I am announcing my decision to run for delegate again. It is in Congress I can best serve to make the lives of the people of the Northern Marianas better. That is the work I will continue to do for you if you so choose on election day next year. And I ask for your understanding and your support,” he said in his post on his Facebook page. More details later.
ELECTIONS
brianhornback.com

Breaking News: Jenkins Suspends Judge Campaign

I just received this press release via email. Ray Jenkins makes a statement regarding his candidacy for the General Session Judge, Division II for Knox County. “Due to recent developments, I am suspending my campaign for Judge. I would not be able to run the vigorous campaign the people of Knox County deserve. This decision is made after serious consideration and prayer. I want to thank all who expressed support.”
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Fox News

Brian Laundrie confirmed dead by FBI: Breaking News

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Trump's Truth Social media platform is a perfect mess

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the launch of a media company and a social media platform designed, in his words, to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.” And so far the platform, called Truth Social (of course!), has been as true to form as one could’ve imagined: a ramshackle, derivative project that expresses Trump’s desperate thirst for power and profit.
POTUS
The Independent

Tucker Carlson goes on transphobic rant at Biden appointee likening her to a horse

Just one week after drawing condemnation for a homophobic attack on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Fox News host Tucker Carlson is attacking another LGBT+ Biden administration official.This time, Carlson’s target was Dr Rachel Levine, the Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary for Health and the highest-ranking openly transgender person currently serving in the US government.Earlier this week, Dr Levine was commissioned as an officer of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, one of the United States’ eight uniformed services. Because Dr Levine’s position within HHS places her in charge of USPHS, US law requires that she be appointed to the...
POLITICS
WWD

Major News Organizations Join Forces to Urge Court to Rethink Decision on Devin Nunes’ Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. A number of major news organizations have urged the U.S. Court of Appeals to rethink its September decision to partially revive a defamation suit by California Rep. Devin Nunes against journalist Ryan Lizza and Hearst Magazines over a 2018 Esquire story on Nunes’ family farm. The story, titled “Devin Nunes’s Family Farm Is Hiding a Politically Explosive Secret,” alleged that the congressman’s family had moved the dairy farm from California to Iowa, in a town that is heavily reliant on undocumented labor. A district court judge originally tossed out the suit, but in September,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Tyranny Expert Sounds The Alarm On 2024 Election: It’s Happening

Yale history professor Timothy Snyder, an expert on fascism and authoritarianism, on Friday sounded what could be one of the loudest alarms yet on the 2024 election. Snyder, talking with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, noted how former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 result had relied on “personal charisma and signals to his followers and a few people in the Justice Department and hope.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The return of the former vaccine chief is a sign of trouble

The news that Emily Lawson is returning from 10 Downing Street to run the government’s vaccination programme ought to be doubly worrying for Boris Johnson. She is the civil servant who won praise for her management of the successful vaccine rollout this year, and who was appointed to head the new No 10 delivery unit – responsible for chasing up the delivery of the government’s manifesto promises.
HEALTH
New York Post

CNN Biden town hall dominated by questions from Democrats

Questions President Biden was asked during CNN’s town hall Thursday night were posed by mostly Democrats — only giving two Republicans the opportunity to quiz the president on the various crises his administration is facing. The town hall, hosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper, featured questions from 12 participants that attended...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Saipan Tribune

Democratic Party of NMI opens nominations period

The Democratic Party of the Northern Mariana Islands is an inclusive political organization and in keeping with its bylaws hereby makes the following public announcement:. For the next 14 consecutive days (two weeks), the Democratic Party of the Northern Mariana Islands is accepting nominations of candidates, and letters of intent from any individuals interested in seeking election, for any of these public offices: governor, lieutenant governor, and CNMI delegate to US Congress. Nominations and letters of intent for these offices must be received on or before Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
ELECTIONS
Washington Post

Amy Cheng joins The Washington Post Seoul hub as breaking-news reporter

Announcement from Foreign Editor Douglas Jehl, Deputy Foreign Editor Eva Rodriguez and Seoul Hub Editor Kendra Nichols:. We’re pleased to announce that Amy Cheng has joined The Post as a breaking-news reporter for our hub in Seoul, joining a team that is playing a key role in our global expansion.
CHINA

