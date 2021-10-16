BREAKING NEWS: Magofna wins

The Democratic Party of the Northern Mariana Islands is an inclusive political organization and in keeping with its bylaws hereby makes the following public announcement:. For the next 14 consecutive days (two weeks), the Democratic Party of the Northern Mariana Islands is accepting nominations of candidates, and letters of intent from any individuals interested in seeking election, for any of these public offices: governor, lieutenant governor, and CNMI delegate to US Congress. Nominations and letters of intent for these offices must be received on or before Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
