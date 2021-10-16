Fall Colors Report: Area Nearing Peak Season

I’m going to start my post today by stealing the title of one of Kenny Loggins’ hits – “This is it.”. The last two weekends, October 9th and 16th are always my unofficial, official start to the ski & snowboarding season, even though we may not get any turns in on the snow for yet another few weeks. Most every year since 1995, I have made the Sugar Mountain Oktoberfest my “jumpstart” weekend. Like many of the Oktoberfests of the last few years, the first day of the event (Saturday the 9th), the was a rainy, yucky day. However, Sunday, October 10th was a gorgeous, Autumn day and my wife, oldest daughter, Jennifer and I headed over to Sugar Mountain early.
