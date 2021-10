Serie A returns this weekend, and it does so with the game of the season so far as Max Allegri's Juventus take on Jose Mourinho's AS Roma. Both sides have enjoyed topsy-turvy starts to the current campaign. Juve were horrific in the first few weeks of the season, before winning their last four games on the bounce - beating Torino and Chelsea in that period. Roma, on the other hand, have won five of their first seven league games, but did lose the derby to Lazio at the end of September.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO