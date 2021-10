Gunfire erupted on the streets of Beirut on Thursday, leaving six people dead. The violence occurred when armed supporters of Shiite militant and political groups, Hezbollah and Amal, marched through a Christian neighborhood in protest of the Beirut blast investigation's judge. The World's Marco Werman spoke with Randa Slim, a senior fellow and director of conflict resolution and Track II Dialogues Program at the Middle East Institute in Washington, about the violence and the consequences it'll have on Lebanon.

