On’s core product line, which centers on Swiss-designed performance running shoes — both for the street and for the trail — is considered one of the best on the market by the many professional athletes sponsored by the brand. On also has lifestyle-dedicated designs, though it’s the brand’s ability to create functional equipment of a high quality that is the most likely reason for its recent success. Functionality and Gorpcore products have been trending for several seasons now and, with their popularity only rising among the mainstream crowd, it’s easy to see why On products are crossing the threshold between fashion weeks and ultra-marathons — even if they are made for the latter.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO