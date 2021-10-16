The Honest Broker: MARKET WATCH For August 2021

The Honest Broker: Beware of buying a flipped property. Real estate has been a great investment for centuries and the American dream for most families. The general rule of thumb was that a home was purchased to raise a family in. Most families stayed in that home 25-30 years, until they were ready to downsize after their children grew up and retirement was in their plans. During that time, the home’s equity rose approximately 6% per year and at the time of the sale, that property had built enough equity to generate a nice little nest egg. Unfortunately, the real estate market became a place where the potential to make a “fast buck” was being exploited by individuals, LLC’s, investment groups, etc. which took a distressed property, used as little money as possible to make aesthetic changes, and then “flipped” or resold in a few months for a much higher price. The problem with that practice is, in my experience, the critical issues; i.e., plumbing, electrical, foundation or roofing problems of the home were, in most instances not being addressed or the work had been done without permits by handymen or the inexperienced. As the old saying goes…, the investor had “put lipstick on a pig”. The buyer still ends up with the pig, but by the time they find out, it is usually too late.

