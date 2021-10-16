CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

The Honest Broker: MARKET WATCH For August 2021

By Cyndi
treasurecoast.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMMARY: The number of homes and the supply of homes on the market are down significantly by 55% or greater. Also, there is a decrease of new listings coming on the market by 8%. CONDITION: Seller’s Market as reflected by the...

www.treasurecoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Stocks rose last week, as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained more than 1%. Earnings season ramps up with a flood of fresh earnings reports over the next few trading days. Let's take a closer look at a few highly anticipated announcements from...
STOCKS
treasurecoast.com

The Honest Broker: Beware of buying a flipped property

The Honest Broker: Beware of buying a flipped property. Real estate has been a great investment for centuries and the American dream for most families. The general rule of thumb was that a home was purchased to raise a family in. Most families stayed in that home 25-30 years, until they were ready to downsize after their children grew up and retirement was in their plans. During that time, the home’s equity rose approximately 6% per year and at the time of the sale, that property had built enough equity to generate a nice little nest egg. Unfortunately, the real estate market became a place where the potential to make a “fast buck” was being exploited by individuals, LLC’s, investment groups, etc. which took a distressed property, used as little money as possible to make aesthetic changes, and then “flipped” or resold in a few months for a much higher price. The problem with that practice is, in my experience, the critical issues; i.e., plumbing, electrical, foundation or roofing problems of the home were, in most instances not being addressed or the work had been done without permits by handymen or the inexperienced. As the old saying goes…, the investor had “put lipstick on a pig”. The buyer still ends up with the pig, but by the time they find out, it is usually too late.
MLS
Kokomo Perspective

Best Penny Stocks to Watch as The Market Turns Bullish

Right now, there is a lot of action in the stock market with both penny stocks and blue chips. The most popular stock in the past day or so has become DWAC stock. If you’re not familiar, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) is a Trump-backed SPAC that aims to bring the former Presidents’ new social media platform to life. In the past two days, shares of DWAC stock have climbed by a staggering 356% including an 83% gain in premarket today.
STOCKS
mpamag.com

Brokers on Lenders 2021

Ask any mortgage broker about the most critical aspects of ensuring their day-to-day work functions smoothly, and chances are that lenders will feature near the top of the list. As mortgage professionals strive to unearth the best possible deals for their clients, the value of having a lender that’s responsive, flexible, efficient and prompt can’t be overstated.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Average Selling Price#Market Watch#List Price#Honest Broker
Aspen Daily News

Ask a broker: In this fast-paced, competitive market, how can buyers and sellers keep level heads?

I have been a broker for many years, and the No. 1 lesson I have learned is to never assume. In real estate — especially in today’s competitive market — the process moves so rapidly. Still, it’s never a good idea to be in a hurry or act with haste. They say knowledge is power, and that statement is especially true when selling real estate — be it representing buyers or sellers.
REAL ESTATE
stockxpo.com

Airbnb, Merck, High Tide, Square: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Wall Street stocks edged up after the opening bell, as investors weighed rising energy prices and lingering worries about China’s property sector. Here’s what we’re watching in morning trading:. Airbnb ABNB 4.39% shares ticked up after the stock was raised to outperform from market perform by Cowen. Credit Suisse on...
ECONOMY
gamingintelligence.com

China lottery market falls 6% in August

China’s two state-owned national lotteries struggled for growth in August 2021 as total lottery sales decreased to RMB32.61bn (€4.37bn). After seven consecutive months of year-on-year growth, lottery sales declined by 6 per cent in August as Welfare Lottery sales fell by 14 per cent to RMB11.45bn. Sports Lottery sales also...
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
rejournals.com

Colliers brokers 13,806-square-foot office lease in Fulton Market

Datassential has signed a 13,806-square-foot lease at 1201 West Lake St. in Fulton Market. Colliers Chicago Executive Vice President Dougal Jeppe negotiated the long-term headquarters transaction on behalf of the company which helps food and beverage companies of all sizes and segments develop, launch and sell new concepts by leveraging some of the industry’s best data. Datassential will make the move from 18 South Michigan Ave. when the lease commences in January 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
Summit Daily News

Summit County broker Dana Cottrell emphasizes community’s strong real estate market in Colorado Association of Realtors report

Throughout the past year and a half, Summit County’s booming real estate market has made numerous headlines. According to a recent market and trends analysis report from the Colorado Association of Realtors, the market still remains alive and well with no signs of slowing down. Dana Cottrell, former board president...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
stockxpo.com

Koss, JPMorgan, Plug Power, Delta: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Stocks on Wall Street opened higher after closely watched consumer-price data showed inflation accelerated slightly in September, and the first major earnings reports of the season rolled in. Here’s what we’re watching before Wednesday’s open. JPMorgan Chase JPM -2.30% and BlackRock BLK 2.39% kicked off third-quarter earnings, and their shares...
STOCKS
businessjournaldaily.com

Real Living Brokers Realty Group Changes Name to Brokers Realty

WARREN, Ohio – Real Living Brokers Realty Group has changed its name to Brokers Realty and is no longer affiliated with Real Living Real Estate. Brokers Realty’s day-to-day operations, leadership team, realtors and staff will all remain the same, the agency announced this week.. Brokers Realty serves clients primarily in...
MERCER, PA
GOBankingRates

20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy. With a...
SHOPPING
Benzinga

Amazon Unveils New Service Allowing Customer To Purchase And Pick Up Products From Local Retailers

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has debuted a new feature which allows customers to purchase products locally. What Happened: On Friday, the online retail giant began offering a service called “Amazon Local Selling” which makes it possible for customers to purchase items from third-party sellers on the company's marketplace and then pick them up at the seller's local shop.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy