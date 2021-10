Air Force is going to get its rushing yards Saturday against Boise State. It’s only natural, considering the way the Falcons are running their triple option this year. They’re currently leading the nation in rushing at 341 yards per game. I’d consider it an accomplishment if the Broncos could just contain the Academy and hold that number under 300. It didn’t happen last season, but it has happened before. On Halloween last year, Air Force rolled up 415 yards on the ground against Boise State, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. The Broncos were able to win in Colorado Springs because they put up 49 points (the final was 49-30).

BOISE, ID ・ 10 DAYS AGO