Dell Precision 7000 Workstation Intel Core i7-10850 17.3" RTX 4000 Laptop from $1804.40 | 15.6" i7 + Quadro RTX 5000 from $1869

Like the recently reviewed Lenovo ThinkPad P15 Gen 2 and not-yet-reviewed HP ZBook Fury 15 G8, the Dell Precision 7560 (starts at $2,449) is a flagship 15.6-inch mobile workstation, built to tackle the toughest jobs in computer-aided design (CAD), 3D rendering or CGI, and scientific and engineering analysis. Even at a steep $4,866, our test unit is one rung from the top of the ladder, with only one-quarter the maximum memory, one-sixth the maximum storage, and an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 instead of Core i9 or Xeon processor plus Nvidia's RTX A4000 instead of A5000 professional GPU. But it's a formidable performer and a fine system to have in your corner when there's difficult work to be done.
