Dell Precision 7000 Workstation Intel Core i7-10850 17.3" RTX 4000 Laptop from $1804.40 | 15.6" i7 + Quadro RTX 5000 from $1869

techbargains.com
 10 days ago

Dell Technologies is offering the Customizable Precision 77550 Workstation Intel Core i7-10850H 6-Core 17.3" 1080p Laptop with 8GB...

techbargains.com

Comments / 0

notebookcheck.net

HP Omen 16 reviewed: Solid RTX 3070 gaming laptop for $1800 USD

We recently reviewed the Omen 16 with an Intel Core i7-11800H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU and a FHD 144-Hz display. We were mainly impressed by the gaming laptop's good overall performance levels in CPU, GPU, and system performance workloads. We did, however, stumble upon errors with the touchpad...
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

RTX 3080 laptops: The best options to buy right now

Getting your hands on one of today's best graphics cards is tough, so buying pre-built is a good option. But a desktop isn't very convenient, so if you're looking for ultimate power in something you can carry around, you'll want a top gaming laptop with NVIDIA's RTX 3080 inside. These are the best RTX 3080 laptops you can get right now.
COMPUTERS
IGN

Daily Deals: Score a Dell XPS RTX 3060 Gaming PC for $999, Alienware RTX 3070 PC for $1599, Lenovo Legion 17-Inch RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop for $1480

If you were to buy an RTX 30 series video card today, you'd still be paying way, way over MSRP. However, buying a pre-built RTX 30 series equipped gaming PC is another story; you might actually find one at a good discount. There are some new price drops today from Dell/Alienware. The Dell XPS is equipped with an RTX 3060 video card for under $1K and is powerful enough for most gamers. The Alienware PCs equipped with the RTX 3070 and 3080 video cards are for those who want to push 4K at 60fps or higher, or 1440p at 240fps or higher. Both options are on sale today. Other deals today include a rare 33% off the Calvin and Hobbes hardcover box set, a new SSD that's perfect for your PS5 storage upgrade, a $260 price drop on a 17" Lenovo Legion RTX 3070 equipped gaming laptop, and more.
COMPUTERS
techbargains.com

Acer Swift 5 Intel Core i7-1165G7 14" 1080p Touch Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD $999.99

Amazon has the Acer Swift 5 Intel Core i7-1165G7 Quad-core 14" 1080p Touch 100%-sRGB Laptop with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD for a low $999.99 Free Shipping. Save $300 off the $1300 list price and a is a great value under $1000 for these specs which also includes the latest gen Thunderbolt 4 port and its 0.59" thin and is 2.31-lbs form factor.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Dell Precision 7560 Review

Like the recently reviewed Lenovo ThinkPad P15 Gen 2 and not-yet-reviewed HP ZBook Fury 15 G8, the Dell Precision 7560 (starts at $2,449) is a flagship 15.6-inch mobile workstation, built to tackle the toughest jobs in computer-aided design (CAD), 3D rendering or CGI, and scientific and engineering analysis. Even at a steep $4,866, our test unit is one rung from the top of the ladder, with only one-quarter the maximum memory, one-sixth the maximum storage, and an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 instead of Core i9 or Xeon processor plus Nvidia's RTX A4000 instead of A5000 professional GPU. But it's a formidable performer and a fine system to have in your corner when there's difficult work to be done.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Acer Swift 3: 16.1-inch laptop with Intel Core i7-11370H does its name justice

When a laptop carries the name "Swift", which means "fast", this naturally raises certain expectations. The Acer Swift 3 SF316-51-75MK, which costs around 1,000 Euros (~$1,156), was able to meet these expectations to a large extent in our review. The 16.1-inch laptop is equipped with a good matte display that...
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Juno Linux laptop range with AMD and Intel options launches from $1,150

Juno has introduced its new range of Linux laptops this week with prices starting from $1,150 and rising to $2,250. The entry-level laptop takes the form of the Juno Nyx 15″ AMD V2 powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor supported by AMD Radeon RX Vega 7, 16 GB of RAM and is fitted with a 15.6 inch display offering users a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Other features include connectivity via Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 as well as connectivity via HDMI, Ethernet, and USB Type-C and Type-A and comes preloaded with the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS operating system.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged is a 14-inch semi-rugged 5G-capable laptop with Intel Tiger Lake and optional Nvidia Quadro T500 Mobile graphics

Dell has announced the Latitude 5430 Rugged, a 14-inch semi-rugged laptop designed for working in harsh environments. The Latitude 5430 Rugged offers several Intel Tiger Lake choices along with optional Nvidia Quadro T500 graphics. The laptop also offers 5G connectivity and is FirstNet Ready for connectivity during emergencies. Alongside the...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Lenovo laptop deals: Save $260 on a Legion 5 with RTX 3070 graphics

Is your laptop too old to make the leap to Windows 11? Lenovo refreshed many of its laptop lines in the past six months with the latest AMD and Intel processors that make the systems more than qualified to run Microsoft's latest OS. And many of these new models, from business-class ThinkPads and two-in-one convertible Yogas to a midrange Legion gaming laptop, are available at deep discounts.
COMPUTERS
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $1070, Get an Acer Swift X SFX14 Creator Laptop with Ryzen 7 CPU and RTX 3050Ti for $899.99 Shipped – Today Only

The Acer Swift X SFX14 Creator Laptop doubles as a powerful gaming machine, and you can get one for $899.99 shipped, today only, originally $1069.99. At just 3.06-pounds, it features a 14″ (1920×1080) 100% sRGB 300-nit IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800U 1.9GHz 8-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6 laptop graphics, 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and a 512GB PCIe NVMe solid state drive.Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Powerful Linux laptop RTX 3080 Kubuntu Focus Gen 3 M2 workstation

Kubuntu Focus has this week unveiled a new addition to their range of Linux mobile workstations with the introduction of the 3rd generation M2 Linux laptop powered by Intel 11th generation Core i7-11800H with RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 variations. “The M2 makes quick work of the most demanding tasks and outperforms nearly all thin-and-light laptops. Run GPU-accelerated AI immediately with the included Deep Learning Suite. Accelerate TensorFlow jobs from 8 hours to less than 15 minutes. Render Blender scenes 10x faster with NVIDIA RTX Optix. All with unmatched Linux-first optimization and support.”
COMPUTERS
Liliputing

The new VAIO SX12 is a 2 pound notebook with up to Intel Core i7-1195G7

The VAIO SX12 is a compact notebook with a 12.5 inch full HD display and a body that measures 0.7 inches thick and which weighs about 2 pounds. Japanese PC maker VAIO introduced the first version of the laptop in 2019 and released a newer version with updated processor options a year later. Now it’s time for another refresh, and this year VAIO is bringing support for up to an Intel Core i7-1195G7 Tiger Lake processor.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Asus Launches GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with Blower Cooler

Autumn is here, leaves are falling and it is time to unpack your leaf blowers. But being a maker of computer hardware, Asus can produce different kinds of leaf blowers: graphics cards with blower type coolers. On Monday, the company introduced its Turbo GeForce RTX 3070 Ti board, one of the industry's first RTX 3070 Ti products with a turbine-based cooler.
ELECTRONICS
eteknix.com

Insanely High-Specced Intel Core i9-12900H Laptop CPU Gets Tested!

With all the hype currently surrounding Intel Alder Lake-S and its reported November 4th release, it is easy to forget that once the initial desktop processors have been brought to the market, there is still the matter of their new laptop Alder Lake-P models. Even I’ll admit that their mobile versions had entirely escaped my mind as the last relatively firm news surrounding them came way back in February!
COMPUTERS
lakebit.com

Leaked benchmarks show Intel’s ‘Alder Lake’ Core i7 beating AMD’s top processor with DDR4 memory

Many PC technology enthusiasts and gamers are looking forward to the release of Intel’s 12th generation processors this fall. Codenamed “Alder Lake” this new batch of processors looks likely to deliver a big jump in performance when compared to the previous generation, finally letting Intel reclaim the performance crown it lost to its rival AMD when it comes to gaming.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Intel Alder Lake leak reveals 12-core laptop chip that challenges AMD

Alder Lake is Intel’s strategy for desktop and mobile going forward, but we’ve heard a lot more about the desktop chips than the laptop ones. Now, we’re starting to see more on mobile configurations, including the 12-core Intel Core i7-1270P that’s reportedly inside an upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book revision. The...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Epic deal! Get over $200 off this Gigabyte RTX 3070 gaming laptop

Gigabyte’s portable powerhouses feature regularly in our best gaming laptops list, and now you can get one of your very own for an insanely good price. As part of Newegg’s Gametober sale, the Gigabyte A5 X1 with RTX 3070 is now $1,569 after a steep $230 discount. Gigabyte A5 X1:...
COMPUTERS

