Recipes

Convenient Scottish Cuisine Foods

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 8 days ago

This new Country Choice food-to-go range is being launched as a Scottish cuisine-inspired product lineup that will provide consumers with a convenient way to enjoy some of the favorite recipes....

Red and Black

Jerk Chicken Plate from Rashe’s Cuisine

After seeing mouth-watering photos of Rashe’s food on Instagram, I finally tried it out for myself. Rashe’s Cuisine is a Jamaican restaurant known for its authentic comfort food, owned and operated by Rashe Malcolm. The restaurant has a small room and a window for customers to place their orders. There is no seating at the restaurant, so the food is all to-go. Most of the meals come with one meat entree and two sides for around $10 total.
RESTAURANTS
businessjournaldaily.com

North Side Restaurant Offers a Taste of the Caribbean

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The sign painted over the dining room at Dalia’s reads “Welcome to the Carribean.”. It’s a warm welcome for guests at the new restaurant, which specializes in the cuisine of Jamaica and the West Indies. Dalia’s Caribbean Kitchen opened Wednesday at 822 Elm St., between Youngstown State...
Phoenix New Times

Best of Phoenix 2021: Top European Restaurants and Cuisine

You don't have to travel across the ocean to enjoy the many tastes of Europe. The Valley has German and Irish pubs where you can catch a match and wonderful delis where you can score your favorite cut of meat or slice of cheese. For fine dining, there's everything from classic French and traditional Italian fare to hefty charcuterie boards that are all the rage these days. Check out these European-inspired restaurants and cuisine took home a Best of Phoenix award in 2021.
PHOENIX, AZ
TrendHunter.com

Cocoa-Colored Burger Buns

Spooky season is in full swing and Burger King is celebrating by releasing a ghoulish new Ghost Burger in Thailand. Burger King's new Ghost Burger fully embraces the Halloween spirit with striking black burger buns dotted with tiny white sesame seeds. The color is achieved with cocoa, which also adds to the unique flavor of the bun. But it's not just the bun that's getting people talking about the new Ghost Burger. Between the two black buns, you'll find a delicious combination of American cheese, bacon, fried onion rings, BBQ sauce, and a 100% beef patty (or pork patty) imported from Australia.
FOOD & DRINKS
milwaukeemag.com

Review: The Sensational Things Birch Is Doing With Seasonal Cuisine

Inside Birch, the near-Downtown restaurant specializing in wood-roasted and “hyper-seasonal” fare, there are four counter seats facing the kitchen. The action is riveting on a Saturday night. We watch a cook plating beef carpaccio with fresh herbs, next to the wood-burning hearth where another staffer is stoking the flames and removing sheet pans of focaccia and roasted fish. Executive chef/co-owner Kyle Knall maintains a watchful and amazingly calm eye over everything – orders, plating and the staff.
RESTAURANTS
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: Forte By Chef Adrianne Connects People With Authentic Italian Food, Wine, And Stories

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) –  She has four restaurants under her belt, has authored five cookbooks, and also hosts a YouTube food and travel show, so it’s safe to say Chef Adrianne Calvo is busy. Her newest eatery is in the heart of Coral Gables, and it honors her mother’s Italian roots. “We just wanted to bring people back to be connected with food, with wine, with stories to just kind of feel connected to each other and when they taste the food, they feel connected,” she explained about Forte By Chef Adrianne, located on Miracle Mile. Forte is the fourth restaurant in...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Marshall News Messenger

Guests sample local cuisine at Taste of Jefferson

JEFFERSON — Guests to the Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s 31st annual Taste of Jefferson event on Sunday were able to sample some of the area’s best local cuisine. “The weather was great. It was an amazingly beautiful day for our 31st annual Taste of Jefferson,” Marion County Chamber of Commerce Vice President and Taste of Jefferson Chair Jim Kale said.
JEFFERSON, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Create savory, smothered cuisine

(Culinary.net) When you are hungry and searching for something filling, juicy and rich, turning to your pantry for on-hand ingredients can make dinner a breeze. Dodge snack cravings and avoid the temptation to swing by the drive-thru; instead, you can have a homemade meal ready in a matter of minutes by putting your skillet to work.
RECIPES
kcrw.com

Zoe Adjonyoh: Searching for identity in West African cuisine

Chef and food justice activist Zoe Adjonyoh’s exploration of Ghanaian cuisine has been led by her personal desire to connect with her ancestry and cultural identity. Ironically, it was her Irish mother who extrapolated the recipes of her father’s homeland. Adjonyoh credits peanut butter stew for launching her food career, where each tribe in Western Africa has their own interpretation. A one-pot, warming dish, she says it takes her back in time and space. On a mission to collect more recipes, she returned to Ghana in 2013, her first trip back since she was a toddler. Her successful pop-up in London has extended to her cookbook, “Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen.” Her collection of spices can be found at Milk Street.
RECIPES
cvindependent.com

Comfort Cuisine Converted: Wilma and Frieda Takes Familiar Food and Gives It an Upgrade

“Comfort food with a twist” is the somewhat modest tagline at Wilma and Frieda. It’s comfort food twisted, dismantled, overhauled and reimagined. Since opening her Palm Desert location in 2013, Kelly McFall has been racking up fans and awards for her creative, eye-catching breakfast and brunch offerings. She opened a second Palm Springs location in 2018, and even caught nationwide attention through Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
COACHELLA, CA
Portland Tribune

International cuisine spices up downtown

Reynoso Food Court grand opening celebration set for Friday, Oct. 22 in downtown Madras. Three vendors are busy serving up Korean fare, sushi and Mexican food to walk-up guests at the new Reynoso Food Court at Fifth and D streets in downtown Madras. Israel and Blanco Reynoso own the new...
MADRAS, OR
argonautnews.com

Quality Mexican Cuisine

Trejo’s Tacos opens new location in Santa Monica. Actor Danny Trejo’s popular restaurant franchise, Trejo’s Tacos, recently opened a new store in Santa Monica. Located on Santa Monica Boulevard and adjacent to the Third Street Promenade, Trejo’s Tacos serves a wide range of dishes including organic tacos, burritos, bowls and plates with a selection of vegan and vegetarian-friendly options.
SANTA MONICA, CA
funcheap.com

“Indigenous Foodways” Cooking Demo on Contemporary Ohlone Cuisine

Join us in learning from the founders of mak-‘amham: Contemporary Ohlone Cuisine as they share their stories and knowledge of Ohlone food and culture. The program will include a cooking demonstration, student-led interview, and interactive discussion about the complexities of decolonization through our diet, revitalization of ancestral knowledge and practices, and ways we can work in solidarity with Ohlone communities whose lands we live on.
BERKELEY, CA
Tufts Daily

The Vintage and the Vogue: Conceiving cuisines

Robert: Hey Michael, I didn’t see you last night. Where were you?. Michael: I had a date with Nick’s House of Pizza, and it went deliciously. Robert: That’s great to hear! You know, what we have is real. I know that because you’re not one of those tomato sauce-loathing fiends. You just can’t trust those people, Michael.
FOOD & DRINKS
Forbes

Blank Street Coffee’s $25 Million Raise Shows What Big Institutions Want From Food Service: Quality And Convenience

Small-format specialty coffee chain, Blank Street, has raised $25 million in a series A round led by General Catalyst and Tiger Global, only months after it closed $7 million seed through three venture firms. Now the company, whose post-money valuation has exceeded $98 million according to PitchBook, is fundraising for its next series B round due to mounting investor interest.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

10 Favorite Recipes That Show Off Armenian Cuisine

If you love Mediterranean food and Middle Eastern cooking, you'll want to know Armenian cuisine. Armenia's delicious traditional cooking is chock-full of fresh ingredients, herbs, and spices that may be familiar to you from Mediterranean and Middle Eastern recipes, but which are transformed in Armenian kitchens into a vast array of aromatic, comforting dishes that are uniquely Armenian. From crispy lavosh flatbread and vine-wrapped tolma to the Armenian flat-bread pizza and succulent shish kabobs, browse through this collection of tempting Armenian recipes for a fabulous feast of flavors!
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

International Cuisine Pastry Products

This new Ginsters bakes range is being launched by the UK-based savory pastry brand to provide consumers with a way to enjoy premium flavors from different parts of the world in a simple way. The product range includes pastries that are made with British meat and is completely free from artificial flavors, colors and preservatives, while also being suitable for hot or cold consumption. The bakes are inspired by American and North African fusion cuisine, and come in four varieties including Cajun Spiced Chicken, Harissa Spiced Chicken, Mac & Cheese and Philly Cheese Steak.
FOOD & DRINKS
foxwilmington.com

Cape Fear Foodie: Fine Indian Cuisine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – This week is a bit of a double feature, with a review on a tasty restaurant and a preview to a fun beer and food pairing event coming up. But first, let’s start off with a trip halfway around the world, to India. Well not exactly...
WILMINGTON, NC
cititour.com

OneSeed Brings its Health Driven Cuisine to Tribeca

Veggies are taking center stage at OneSeed in Tribeca where Founder Nicki Hamilton aims to make eating well accessible and fun. It includes vegan dishes like “Oh My, Chocolate Pie” and “Matcha Pistachio Bars.” The entire menu is free of gluten, refined sugars, as well as added hormones and antibiotics.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

