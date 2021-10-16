Convenient Scottish Cuisine Foods

Chef and food justice activist Zoe Adjonyoh’s exploration of Ghanaian cuisine has been led by her personal desire to connect with her ancestry and cultural identity. Ironically, it was her Irish mother who extrapolated the recipes of her father’s homeland. Adjonyoh credits peanut butter stew for launching her food career, where each tribe in Western Africa has their own interpretation. A one-pot, warming dish, she says it takes her back in time and space. On a mission to collect more recipes, she returned to Ghana in 2013, her first trip back since she was a toddler. Her successful pop-up in London has extended to her cookbook, “Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen.” Her collection of spices can be found at Milk Street.

