Convenient Scottish Cuisine Foods

Spooky season is in full swing and Burger King is celebrating by releasing a ghoulish new Ghost Burger in Thailand. Burger King's new Ghost Burger fully embraces the Halloween spirit with striking black burger buns dotted with tiny white sesame seeds. The color is achieved with cocoa, which also adds to the unique flavor of the bun. But it's not just the bun that's getting people talking about the new Ghost Burger. Between the two black buns, you'll find a delicious combination of American cheese, bacon, fried onion rings, BBQ sauce, and a 100% beef patty (or pork patty) imported from Australia.
